Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa Gharachedagh Gets Marriage Annulled After Less Than Two Weeks

In November, GG tied the knot in Vegas with an ex and longtime friend -- and appeared to even get tattoos to mark the occasion; now, she reveals she's "no longer married," getting it annulled just a week and a half later.

The Bravolebrity revealed on a December 10 episode of SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live that her November marriage to Dennis DeSantis -- an ex and longtime friend -- is already over.

On November 12, GG and Dennis shared video of them obtaining a marriage license in Las Vegas, Nevada, before heading to a drive-through wedding chapel and saying, "I do." They also appeared to celebrate the nuptials by getting matching "555" tattoos; 555 appears to be the address of where they got married.

They have both since deleted the video from their respective Instagram pages, though it was reposted by a fan account at the time (below).

Appearing on Jeff Lewis Live alongside former costar Reza Farahan, GG exclaimed, "I'm annulled, Jeff!"

"I'm no longer married," she revealed, adding that the pair were only married for "a week and a half."

"In the great state of Nevada, you can f--king annul it at any time," she continued, joking, "Let's just go to Nevada if you ever want to link up ... they make money off you just getting boozed up or something and getting married and then coming back with the annulment."

Jeff then wondered whether she would tell people she's been married twice, following her also-short lived marriage to Shalom Yeroushalmi. GG and Yeroushalmi separated two months after they tied the knot in 2017; though they briefly reconciled, the two split for good in 2018.

"I don't really tell anybody anything unless they ask a question. I mean, you can kind of Google my name if you want," she told Lewis. "These days we Google anyone regardless of being famous, not being famous. We just Google people, so I'm sure all that that s--t's gonna come up."

She went on to tell Lewis that she "would never want to be married to Dennis," adding that the marriage was "one of those things where I needed to get burned in order to realize I was just heartbroken and very much in love" with someone else.

When asked if things between her and Dennis were ever romantic and if he thought they were in love, she added, "I don't think he thought I was in love."

"He knows I don't do the whole falling in love thing very much, but I think that he's been wanting to get back with me for probably all these years according to everyone who knows us and has seen us together," she added.