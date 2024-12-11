Sister Wives' Meri Brown Reveals Why She Has a 'Nonexistent' Relationship with Christine Brown

Instagram

"I wish her all the best," Meri says, while also reacting to not being invited to Christine's wedding, and sharing where she stands with Janelle, Robyn, and Kody.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is opening up about her relationship with her former sister wife, Christine Brown.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the TLC star revealed that her relationship with Christine is "nonexistent" following their respective splits from Kody Brown.

Kody's spiritual marriages to Christine and Janelle Brown ended in 2021 and 2022, respectively, while Meri confirmed in January 2023 that she and Kody were also done for good.

"I wish her all the best. We have had a lot of life together. We've had a lot of fun in our past, but our paths just don’t align right now," Meri, 53, said of Christine, 52. "They may crisscross here and there throughout our lives [but] we're not living parallel lives anymore."

Meri was Kody's first wife. They legally married in 1990, before adding Janelle and Christine to the mix in 1993 and 1994, respectively. Kody would eventually take on a fourth wife in Robyn Brown, who he began dating in 2010.

Kody divorced Meri in order to legally marry Robyn in 2014. He also adopted her three children from a prior marriage.

Meri remained in a spiritual union with Kody for nearly another decade before things began to fall apart amongst the Brown clan, with Christine the first to from Kody in November 2021 after more than 25 years together, followed by Janelle ending her relationship with him a year later.

Meri and Kody announced in a joint statement in January 2023 that they had "permanently terminated" their "marriage relationship." The former couple shares one child together, Leon Brown, 19.

Meri, Christine, and Janelle have all moved on following their splits from Kody, with Christine tying the knot to David Woolley in October 2023.

Janelle was the only of Christine's former sister wives to attend the nuptials -- with Meri telling Us Weekly that she was not invited, but she said she wasn't upset about it.

"It was totally fine. I think that weddings you need to just have the people around you that you are most comfortable with, and I wasn’t that for her, and I’m totally fine with that," Meri said. "I think that both of us have probably really just embraced the fact that this is where we are in our lives and we wish each other the best. I know that she does the same for me."

Meri added that she hopes Christine is "living her best life."

Although she and Christine don't have much of a relationship, Meri said she talks to Janelle "on occasion," describing their interactions as "cordial" and "decent."

"I'm happy with how that is," she said.

As for Robyn, Meri said they "don't talk very often."

"I'm in a place of moving forward in my life and doing things that progress my life, and that’s just kind of part of my past," she said of her former sister wife, who lives with Kody in Arizona, adding that she isn't "sure" if Robyn approves of her putting up boundaries.

"We did have quite a few years through COVID-19 and stuff that we didn’t have a lot of interaction, and so it's really not much different than that," Meri told Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, she also revealed where she stands with Kody, sharing that she and her ex-husband are also "cordial."