Ariana Madix Has Some Advice For The New Vanderpump Rules Cast: 'It Would Be A Bad Recipe' (Exclusive)

The Love Island host also tells TooFab exclusively if she will be returning to the Broadway stage in 2025.

Ariana Madix is celebrating closing the door on Vanderpump Rules.

While walking the red carpet on Wednesday night for Out Magazine's "Out 100" celebration, the 39-year-old shared with TooFab how she felt about the new cast announcement for the Bravo series that catapulted her to stardom.

The Vanderpump Rules alum agreed that it was a nice way to close that chapter of her life.

Getty/Toofab

"I think so," Madix told TooFab exclusively. "I mean, when you think about it, it really makes a lot of sense for a direction forward for the show, if the show is going to continue, going back to its roots, going back to Sur. Yeah, I think it'll be good."

Bravo made the announcement last month, announcing that Vanderpump Rules had been renewed for Season 12, but will have a complete cast reboot.

Madix first appeared on the reality series in Season 1 & 2 before becoming a main cast member in Season 3. She revealed that she was open to sharing some advice to the new cast members, if they asked.

"Sure, if they did [reach out]. I would just tell them to be themselves fully and not try to fill the shoes of any past cast member or anything like that because I think that our audience is so great at deciphering what's real and what's authentic," Madix said of the diehard fans who have been with the show for 11 seasons.

"And I think if anyone's putting on, to try to be like another cast member... It's better to just be yourself."

This week, Vanderpump Rules matriarch Lisa Vanderpump had a message for the concerned stars admitting that the new show will not "compete" with the original.

TooFab asked Madix if that statement felt flattering to her as an original cast member.

"Well, yeah. And honestly, I think that it just won't work," Madix said when we asked about her thoughts on Lisa's comments. "I think that it would be a bad recipe for a new fresh show for someone to be doing that."

While Vanderpump Rules was hugely popular on Bravo since its premiere, things took a turn following Tom Sandoval's affair with Rachel Leviss while he was with Madix, when the cameras picked up immediately to document the fallout in Season 11. While the show saw huge ratings the season prior, the episodes that followed were met with mixed reactions and ultimately the show was put on pause amid major cast tension.

Madix shared how inspired she felt to be at the Out100 event, surrounded by people she looks up to in the industry and community.

"This is a community that constantly rises above, is constantly pushing the envelope into further acceptance and love within the only community and out into the world. So to be a part of a night to celebrate is so important to me," Madix shared.

Despite having an incredible 2024 -- from hosting Love Island and starring as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway -- Madix is hoping for an even bigger 2025.

"I'm just manifesting. So 25 is my favorite number. It's been my favorite number for a really long time. So I'm hoping that '25 is even better than '24. And I'm just, I'm manifesting a lot of love, a lot of happiness, hopefully some travel, and just getting to be creative even more," Madix said.

As for if she will be returning to the stage...

"Oh, I would hope to be doing some more theater! Just getting to be on stage and having singing and dancing as a part of my life in any possible way, even if that's just in my living room, it makes me so happy. Maybe I'll be back [as Roxie Hart], I don't know. Maybe. I don't know," she told TooFab exclusively.

Out100 is an annual event that celebrates the year's most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people and advocates.