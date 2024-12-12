Bethenny Frankel Slams Harry Hamlin's Famous Pasta Sauce After Blind Taste Test

TikTok

"I'm so sorry! S--t! Why'd you send it?" Frankel wondered aloud after tasting the sauce crafted by RHOBH alum, Lisa Rinna's husband.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum gave a harsh review of Harry's Famous Sauce on TikTok Tuesday after trying it in a blind taste test.

Frankel received a jar of Hamlin's red sauce inside a "beautiful" picnic basket, but sadly, the taste was anything but when she put it spoon for spoon against Rao's pasta sauce.

"Oh god the lord’s work is not easy," Frankel captioned the video.

While the former Bravolebrity thought the Rao's was "nice," she immediately made a sour face after tasting Hamlin's recipe, which featured rosemary and red wine. "No! I don't know what that is!"

Frankel explained she wasn't a fan of the sauce's strong "vinegar or wine" flavors.

"No, I can't!" she admitted as she gasped and covered her mouth with both of her hands while her assistant chimed in, "Sorry!"

"I'm so sorry! S--t! Why'd you send it?" Frankel wondered aloud to Lisa Rinna's husband. The SkinnyGirl Cocktails founder then shared some sage advice for Hamlin, telling the longtime actor that "business is hard," before urging him to "try another flavor" for his famous sauce.

Frankel's assistant also agreed, tasting a spoonful from both bottles, calling Hamlin's "very strong."

"This cannot represent Harry and Lisa. It can't," Frankel, still in shock after trying the product, said.

Following the Frankel's video, which quickly began making the rounds online, Hamlin and Rinna's daughter Amelia Gray took to the comments with some advice for the former Bravolebrity on the best way to eat the sauce.

"Wait you gotta cook it," she instructed Frankel, before joking that she was "star struck" by the review.

Frankel then did exactly that in a second video, showing her warming up the sauce with some pasta -- but she still had the same reaction, telling her followers it was "worse" and tasted like "not great red wine."

"I am truly sorry," Frankel wrote over the clip also shared Tuesday.

Hamlin's pasta sauce was first featured on RHOBH before the film star began bottling and selling it.

Hamlin's famous sauce has even led to his cooking show, In The Kitchen With Harry, on AMC, which has since been renewed for a second season.

While the 73-year-old has yet to respond to the review debacle, he proudly stands by his sauce, telling Page Six in October that his secret ingredient in the sauce is "love and more love."