Christina Haack Tearfully Tells Ex Tarek El Moussa That Their Kids Asked Her to Leave Josh Hall After Fight

Christina Haack is opening up about her split from Josh Hall.

In a scene from the upcoming series premiere of The Flip Off -- out Jan. 29 -- the HGTV star turns to ex-husband Tarek El Moussa for a tearful heart-to-heart, in which she reveals that her third marriage to Josh Hall, has come to an end.

Tarek stops by Christina's Newport Beach, California home, and immediately senses that something is up.

"I know that look. What's going on? You good?" he asks in the one-minute sneak peek at their latest TV series. "No ... Josh and I officially split up," Christina replies.

Josh filed for divorce from Christina in July 2024 after nearly three years of marriage, and the pair have since been involved in a contentious legal battle ever since. The Tennessee-based real estate professional was originally set to co-star with his then-wife in The Flip Off when HGTV announced it earlier this year, but shortly after the split, Christina returned to filming without him.

In the clip, Christina recounts the final straw to Tarek, telling her ex, "We had a blow up... middle fingers in my face," adding, "Things with Josh have been bad for a long time."

So bad even, that Christina and Tarek's two children, Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9, allegedly asked their mom to leave Hall.

"They told me he's not nice to me. Why would I stick around?" Christina says.

Christina, who also shares son Hudson, 5, with ex, Ant Anstead, continues, "I feel like I'm in a tornado all the time and I just can't get out of it."

"Everything since like 2016 has been so hard and so horrible," she says through tears, referring to the year she and Tarek split, after he fled their family home with a gun and later, entered rehab for addiction. "It's really taken a really bad toll on me."

While they went on to divorce, the exes have continued appear together on their show Flip or Flop for several seasons after their split, and despite a few bumps in the road, have emerged on amicable co-parents.

Seemingly calling up their own history, Christina tells Tarek in the clip, "I'm really sorry for s--t too. I really am. I just want you to know."

Getting a bit emotional himself, Tarek tells her. "I understand that feeling of being a little bit lost. And I acknowledge that I’m a big part, if not the entire part, of all of this."

The emotional moment marks the first time either Christina or Tarek have addressed their split so candidly on screen.

While Christina is now single following her split from Hall, Tarek has found love again with Heather Rae, whom he married in 2021. They welcomed son Tristan in February 2023.

As for Josh's future on The Flip Off, which was originally pegged as a house flipping "showdown" in which Christina and Tarek planned to compete alongside their new spouses, Christina told Entertainment Tonight last month that splitting up, however, made the show "to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way."

"This show would've been hard to film," she added.

It is a safe space for friendly exes, however, with Anstead set to appear as a guest judge on the series, as well as Heather's former Selling Sunset co-star Amanza Smith, Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather Dubrow, and Tarek and Christina's moms.

"I never thought I'd be doing this," Christina said in the show's first teaser trailer. Added Tarek, "I will do whatever it takes to win." Christina, Tarek, Heather, and occasionally Josh, have appeared in a number of campy promos for the show since, but has since been removed from new promos and trailers for the series.