Missing Woman Hannah Kobayashi Makes Contact with Family, Police Share What Happens Next

LAPD/Facebook

Hannah Kobayashi was at the center of a massive manhunt after she missed a connecting flight to New York from LAX, with friction between her family and the LAPD over the investigation -- and the last word being she crossed into Mexico.

A week and a half after the Los Angeles Police Department classified Hannah Kobayashi as a "voluntary missing person on December 2, and asked her to please release "a simple message to reassure those who care about her," the family says they've heard from her.

As reported by TMZ, a family member spoke with Hannah on Wednesday and says that she reassured them she is okay.

"We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe," Kobayashi's sister Sydni and mother Brandi Yee said in the statement, posted by their family lawyer Sara Azari on X.

"This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family, and we kindly ask for privacy as we take the time to heal and process everything we have been through."

Statement On Behalf Of The Family Of Hannah Kobayashi



Missing Persons Case

On December 2, the LAPD issued a press release that their investigators had traveled to the US/Mexico border and seen surveillance footage that "clearly" showed Kobayashi crossing into Mexico on foot.

"She was alone, with her luggage. At this time, Kobayashi's case has been classified as a voluntary missing person," they said in a statement.

Ahead of this final discovery by the LAPD, which effectively ended their investigation, Kobayashi had traveled to Los Angeles from Maui on November 8, 2024. She was then seen in video footage and photos verified by detectives around the city.

On November 11, she was scheduled to board a flight to New York; though she did check her bag, she had it sent back to her and was seen pulling it from a carousel that same day at LAX. Per police, she then took her luggage to Union Station and bought a bus ticket for a destination near the Mexico border. She then took a bus to San Ysidro, before crossing into Mexico.

The 31-year-old also allegedly texted a friend saying she "got tricked into pretty much giving away all my funds," before a follow-up text claiming she was supposedly hoodwinked "for someone I thought I loved."

Late last month, Hannah's father, Ryan -- who came to Los Angeles to search for his daughter -- was found dead from an apparent suicide near LAX.

What Happens Next?

Now that the family has reported they've heard from Kobayashi and that she is well and have asked for privacy, this may be the final word the public gets on this missing persons case that gripped the nation.

"We have not seen her and at this point we have no reason to compel her to see us," Lt. Doug Olfield of the LAPD missing persons unit told People on December 11. "It’s a big news story, so she may decide to come with a lawyer, but she is not obligated to speak to us."

They noted that authorities have been notified officially through the family attorney that Kobayashi was found in Mexico, but they were not told where she was found or how they family got in touch with her.

"We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time," the family statement added after sharing that Kobayashi had been found. "Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us."

Azari further stated that the family would be making no further statements at the time.

"We'll see what happens next," Oldfield told the outlet. "We don't have a lot of details."

One thing that will happen if Kobayashi should return to the United States, she will still be flagged as a "missing person." Oldfield explained that they do this because "we usually want law enforcement to determine a person is safe and make contact."