Bodycam Footage Shows Father's Murder Confession of Wife & Stepson in Front of 5-Year-Old Son

The ex-husband and father of the victims calls the alleged shooter a "coward" as heartbreaking bodycam footage shows the man calmly telling police he shot and killed his wife and stepson while his young son trails behind him.

Karl Groschen, 41, is facing murder charges for the shooting deaths of his wife Anastasia Akutsina-Groschen, 44, and stepson Sergei Scoggins, 20. A grand jury also hit him with a child abuse charge.

Now, newly released bodycam footage shows the moment he calmly told police he killed them ... as his five-year-old son looked on.

"You've gotta arrest me," Groschen says in the footage shared by Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS.

He appeared to be carrying a beverage can and two prescription drug bottles in his hands as he approached the responding officers with his five-year-old son trailing uncertainly behind him.

While the news outlet didn't show the entire video, they did show several pieces of it, including the moment the officer approached Groschen on October 11 outside of his home, per The Daily Mail, and asked, "What's going on?"

"There's two dead bodies," Groschen replied calmly.

When asked who the dead bodies belong to, Groschen says, "My wife and stepson." He clarifies for the police that his stepson is in the laundry room, while his wife is in the car parked inside the garage.

He also suggests the shootings were self-defense. "You’ve got to take me," he says to the officers as they handcuff him, "I thought they were trying to kill me."

A neighbor told police she overheard an argument between Groschen and his stepson, with Groschen allegedly shouting at one point for Scoggins to "get the [expletive] out of here," per charging documents seen by KLAS.

The witness detailed seeing Groschen push Scoggins outside toward his car. Just a few seconds later, they told police they heard a gunshot from the direction of the garage and what she thought was screaming before seeing Scoggins run back into the home. They then reported hearing several more gunshots before silence.

Prosecutors and police believe all three individuals were arguing in the garage before Groschen pushed Scoggins outside. When police entered the garage, they said they found a handgun sitting in plain view, and the body of Akutsina-Groschen in the driver's seat of the couple's vehicle. Scoggins' body was found in the laundry room, as Groschen had said.

In court for a brief arraignment in October, when asked if he understood the charges, the defendant replied, "I think so," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Groschen's public defender has requested a competency hearing to see if he is competent to stand trial. He did not enter a plea.

His five-year-old son seen in police bodycam footage was picked up by Child Protective Services. Police have stated they've found no evidence to support Groschen's claim that the victims were trying to kill him.

The ex-husband and father of the victims, Andy Scoggins, called Groschen a "coward" after the shooting, telling the Review-Journal, "If he wanted to harm somebody, why didn't he harm himself?"

He said of his ex-wife, "She was at one time the light of my life. She gave me the best gift anyone could ever give anybody, which was my son."