Law Roach Teases Zendaya's Awards Season Looks, Shares Styling Tips (Exclusive)

Law Roach and Zendaya have already started talking about looks for awards season.

While walking the red carpet on Wednesday night for Out Magazine's "Out 100" celebration -- where he was being honored -- the stylist shared with TooFab some hints about what we can expect from actress, who is about to embark on a jam-packed couple months of red carpet events.

"We have been talking about looks," Roach coyly told TooFab.

Getty/Toofab

Roach has been styling Zendaya since she was on the Disney Channel in the 2010s. Since then, the dynamic duo have formed a friendship like no other and have collaborated on looks that consistently make headlines, turning the award-winning actress into a fashion icon.

During Zendaya's Challengers press tour, Roach fitted the actress in red carpet outfits to match the film's tennis premise. However, despite Zendaya being nominated for a Golden Globe this week for her role as Tashi Duncan in the film, don't expect any tennis ball-green fashions in the months to come.

"No," Roach quickly responded when asked if tennis will still serve as an inspiration. "[It will be] Zendaya-inspired, yeah."

The 46-year-old also shared how he celebrated Zendaya's nomination, telling TooFab, "Well, she was in Boston filming a movie. So we celebrated over the phone at like 6 in the morning!"

Out100 is an annual event celebrating the year's most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people and advocates. Roach was honored in the Disrupter category for his work as a legendary fashion stylist.

"I feel gay," Roach told TooFab when asked how he was feeling being honored at the event. "Gay in every sense of the word. You know, happy, gay, jolly. I think it's really important when we all get to be together and be gay."

He wrote a book this year -- yes, quite literally he wrote the book on styling, too -- titled How to Build a Fashion Icon and has launched a new business venture called School of Style, which he founded with his friend and agent Kent Belden.

"It's definitely something to be taught. And it's not so much just styling, it's the business of it. Because I think what people forget sometimes that it's the actual business. And, if you can do it as a hobby, great. But a lot of people it's their real job. It's your nine to five. And so what my course is to actually teach you more of the business of styling," he explained.

As for styling tips for those who can't afford to have a stylist.