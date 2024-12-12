One Man Dropped $1K to Be One of 100 Men to Sleep with OnlyFans Star In a Day

YouTube

As a few of the men who helped Lily Phillips reach her 100-men-in-a-day goal speak about their experience, one is seen literally shaking, while another admits to being "a little" worried about STIs.

An OnlyFans model in the UK blew up this week after a documentary following her mission to have sex with 100 men in a day went viral. While much has been made of Lily Phillips breaking down in tears after reaching her goal ... how did the men feel after their time with the online star?

Though none of the men who slept with Phillips agreed to have their faces shown on camera, documentarian Josh Pieters did speak with a few of the guys who lined up to be one of the 100.

One of the men he spoke with was actually the first to arrive for the day, getting to the rented Airbnb before Phillips even showed up.

"I'm here for the thing. I know it's a bit early," the man -- whose face was blurred -- told Pieters, before revealing why he decided to show up. "I never really think about things before I do them. I just kind of do them and think, 'Is that okay?'"

The man said that when he confirmed his appointment, he also received a text asking him to recruit any friends "who'd like to take part" as well. He then added, "One of my motivations for coming here, is, like, 'Is it going to happen? Am I gonna get mugged?'"

The men were required to take STI tests, as well as have their IDs checked and sign release forms.

Another of the participants interviewed by Pieters said he flew all the way from Switzerland to London for his allotted 5 minutes with Phillips.

"I came last night and I'm leaving basically after. I went for the authentic experience, I had pie in the pub," he told Pieters, adding that he's been a fan of Phillips' since "the beginning" of her OnlyFans career.

Saying he never thought he'd have the opportunity to have sex with her, he added he was nervous before his turn -- "especially when I saw all the guys queued."

When asked whether he was worried some of the other men wouldn't be honest about their STI checks, he said, "A little bit," before adding, "I think the risk for the guys is maybe less high than for her."

The man went on to call his session "the most expensive shag ever," saying he spent £200 to get tested, another £250 for the flight and £800 total on the trip -- which amounts to a little more than $1,000 US dollars. When asked if it was worth it, he quick responded, "Without a doubt."

Another man was literally shaking after his time with Phillips, telling Pieters, "It's not something I would normally do but I saw it and thought I might as well, you know. I think I saw it, and thought, 'F—k it, might as well just do it.'"

He said that while in the room he was told he'd have five minutes with Phillips, but she gave him some "extra time" after she forgot to start the timer when he got into the room. He added that he had "no idea" how many men went in before him, saying that bothered him "a little bit."

When asked if he was happy after, he added, "A little bit. A bit nervous really, if anyone finds out, my dad would kick me out."

After completing her task, Phillips appeared surprisingly emotional when interviewed by Pieters.

"It's not for the weak girls, if I'm honest -- it was hard," she said, getting choked up and with tears in her eyes. "I don't know if I'd recommend it. It's a different feeling. It's just one in, one out, it feels intense."

"[Was it] more intense than you thought it might?" Pieters asked.

That question caused Phillips to tear up before whispering, "definitely." She then walked into the next room, crying.

"I had to stop the interactions early and you'd have to stand on business and say 'I'm sorry you've got to go,'" she recalled of the day with some men.

"There was the awkward interaction of you feeling pressure to make them c-- if you haven't spent enough time with them and you didn't give them a good time," she continued.

Despite her tears, she's since set a new challenge for herself. Phillips already announced plans to attempt a new record of sleeping with 1,000 men in a single day. In one video shared to her TikTok, she boldly exclaimed, "Girls, please send your boyfriends and husbands my way. I really need them to help break this world record of being with 1000 guys in 24 hours."