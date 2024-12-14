BoxLunch Speaks Out After Disney Influencer Dominique Brown Died at Its Event

Instagram

The pop culture merchandise brand said it's "in the process of conducting an investigation into the tragic circumstances of her passing" following reports that Brown suffered an allergic reaction at its event held at Vibiana in Los Angeles.

BoxLunch is speaking out after Disney influencer Dominique Brown died at its holiday food event.

Brown -- who was known for being a Disney content creator, and went by the username HellooDomo -- passed away after she reportedly suffered an allergic reaction to food she ate at a BoxLunch event on December 5. She was 34.

On Friday, the pop culture merchandise brand issued a lengthy statement on Instagram.

"Dominique Brown created a community of love, joy, and representation. We are devastated by her sudden and tragic passing," the message began. "She was a beloved member of the BoxLunch Collective and brought joy to all whose lives she touched."

Referencing its initial statement, BoxLunch added that the brand "will do everything possible to support Dominique's family, her loved ones, the Collective, and our team members during this painful time."

"We are providing grief counseling services to the BoxLunch Collective, BoxLunch team, and others directly affected by this tragedy," the company continued.

BoxLunch went on to share that is "in the process of conducting an investigation into the tragic circumstances of her passing."

"We have not yet received the information we requested from the operators of the event venue to get an accurate and detailed account of the night," the retail and gift brand continued in its statement. "As we learn more, we plan to share this information with Dominique's family."

"While we know that there are no words or actions that will fully heal anyone's pain, we will do all we can to honor Dominique," BoxLunch concluded.

According to Daily Mail, Brown died after having an allergic reaction to food she consumed at the BoxLunch event, which took place at Vibiana in Los Angeles. Attendees at the event allegedly claimed that Brown ate food she was told did not have an ingredient that she was allergic to.

Meanwhile, according to PEOPLE, one of its reporters who was in attendance witnessed Brown receiving CPR, and said they learned 911 was immediately called.

BoxLunch confirmed Brown's passing in a statement.

"We are devastated by the passing of Dominique Brown, a beloved member of the BoxLunch Collective, who suffered a medical emergency at an event hosted by BoxLunch on Thursday in Los Angeles," a representative for the company told PEOPLE. "Our hearts go out to her family and friends, and we will do everything we can to support them and the members of the BoxLunch Collective and our team during this painful time."

Vibiana also shared a statement with NBC News, writing that the venue's team's "hearts and deepest sympathy go out to the family and loved ones of Dominique Brown during this heartbreaking time."

"As we await further, more conclusive information about this tragic incident, we remain fully committed to our ongoing and comprehensive internal review and to collaborating closely with all parties involved to understand the circumstances surrounding this devastating loss," a spokesperson for the venue added.

Brown's alleged brother, Patrick Ramos, shared a tribute to his sister in the comments section of her final Instagram post, which she shared on December 4.

"Hi everyone, this is @pramos313 - Dominique's brother. I wanted to take a a moment to say thank you to her social media fam for showing her so much love and light," Ramos commented. "Disney did bring her joy, but it was unparalleled that she found a community who loved her and Disney as much as she did. I will miss my sister and best friend and that infectious smile she always had. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart. ❤️🥺."

Many of Brown's followers took to the comments section of her last post to react to the sad news, while fellow Disney content creators and influencers have been paying tribute on social media.