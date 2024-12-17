6-Year-Old TikToker Joules Smith Dead Following Heartbreaking Cancer Battle

Instagram

Joules Smith, who raised awareness following her diagnosis of an inoperable and incurable brain tumor, used the app to share information and spread joy through dancing videos.

Joules Smith, a young girl from England who shared her journey with the world after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, has died at the age of six.

"Unfortunately, in the early hours of Monday morning [Dec. 9]," her dad, Joe Smith, informed in her followers in a December 11 Instagram video, "our beautiful little dancing queen passed away in between me and [my wife] Elisha in our bed."

Earlier this year, Joules was diagnosed with inoperable diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) -- a brain tumor found in the brain stem, according the DIPG.org -- and used her illness as a chance to spread joy and awareness about her particular type of cancer. She gained millions of views and thousands of fans on TikTok and Instagram with her "Dance for Joules" series, in which she danced to help fundraise and spread the word about the disease.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Joules has been an absolute inspiration to everyone and I am so proud to be her dad, as is Elisha, her mum," Joe continued. "We take so much comfort in knowing that she inspired and touched the lives of so many people from around the world."

Joules' father also took a moment to thank the medical teams at the Royal Marsden Hospital that provided his daughter with "absolutely insane" care over the past seven months, allowing their family to have some levity in their daughter's last moments.

"They allowed us to have seven months of absolute happiness, laughing, joking, and the best holidays," he added, "and we have met the best people."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for Joules' funeral, the family has decided to extend an open invite to those who supported and followed the 6-year-old's journey, with Joe writing that they "want to give her the best and biggest send off because that is what our little girl deserves."