Kristin Cavallari Recalls Catching Intruder 'Crawling on the Bedroom Floor' in Middle of the Night

Getty

Kristin Cavallari is recalling a terrifying story from a vacation her family once took to the Bahamas.

On the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the reality star said she caught an intruder "crawling on the bedroom floor" in the middle of the night while her son was sleeping next to her, calling the alleged incident "one of the scariest things" that she's ever experienced.

Cavalari, 37, who shares Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, began by sharing that her "kids still do not know [the story] to this day."

She said that she, her then-husband, and their kids were in the Bahamas during the pandemic in 2020, and ultimately had to remain there for a month. Cavallari added that they were staying in a condo in a "really, great, safe -- what we thought was really safe" -- gated resort," but later moved into a home during the last week of their stay.

According to The Hills alum, she had jewelry from her Uncommon James brand "just laid out" on a counter in her closet, before the HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) unit broke one day, and they called for maintenance to repair it.

"We had workers in our house that day and they were fixing everything," Cavallari recalled.

However, she said that night, someone broke into their house.

"That night I had [my son] Cam in the bed with me. Cam and I were sleeping," she said, adding that she and her son went to bed early. "I woke up to my bedroom door opening and it woke me up because of the light from the kitchen. And I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor."

"I was so out of it because obviously I had just woken up," she continued. "And I go, 'What the f--k are you doing?' I said it like that. And this man stands up, runs out the door, and, you guys, he had a ski mask on, full black arms, black pants, the full thing. And I went 'oh, f--k.'"

The Laguna Beach star said she "didn't yell" and "didn't scream" because her son was in bed with her.

"You think in those moments that that's what you'd do, but your instincts just kick in," she said. "I honestly felt like I was in Mission Impossible."

Cavallari said she didn't really begin to "process" the incident until she alerted Cutler of what had happened.

"Once I woke Jay up, then I got really nervous," she recalled. "Then I start [to get] like, really scared. I started shaking ... I was able to process then what just happened. But until that point, I was not scared. I was really calm. You just are running off of instinct."

The mom of three again noted that she hasn't told her children that story. "That's just one that I think would really scare them," she said.

According to Cavallari, the man who broke in was "crawling on the bedroom floor going to the closet to get the Uncommon James jewelry."

"Long story short, he took all of the cash that we had in a backpack. We ended up getting it back," she added. "We found out who it was. It was the HVAC guy."