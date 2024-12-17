Luke Grimes Reveals Why He Hasn't Spoken To Kevin Costner Since Shock Yellowstone Exit

Getty

"He can reach out to me if he wants to. None of us saw it coming the way it did," Grimes said of his former costar.

Luke Grimes is sharing why he hasn't spoken to Kevin Costner since his Yellowstone exit.

The 40-year-old actor worked alongside Costner until the Dances with Wolves star abruptly exited the series before the second half of the final season was filmed.

Grimes played Kayce Dutton on the show -- which just wrapped -- while Costner played his father, John Dutton.

"I haven't talked to him since. It's not a case of any hard feelings or anything; it's just, he's Kevin Costner. He's a big deal," Grimes said to Men's Health. "I do have his phone number -- I just don’t feel like it's my place to reach out."

"He can reach out to me if he wants to," he added.

The actor then admitted that none of the cast anticipated Costner's departure from the show happening so abruptly.

"None of us saw it coming the way it did, and obviously there was news about possible blowups behind the scenes or whatever," he said. "But just like in life, man, these things happen, they happen fast, and they're not predictable."

"I lost my father a few years ago. It happened fast, and it was not the way that you would think that that would happen. In life, these things happen and then people have to start making decisions. And in our little Yellowstone world, that helped ramp the show up into a boil," he added.

After five seasons and more than 50 episodes, Taylor Sheridan's flagship Yellowstone series drew to a close this week among confirmed and hinted spinoffs, sequels and prequels. While none of those have involved Kayce's immediately family directly, there is still space for them.

Already confirmed and anticipated for 2025 is the series formerly titled 2024, now redubbed The Madison. Michelle Pfeiffer will take the lead with cast members Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams and more in the story of a new family relocating from New York City to the Madison River Valley, neighboring the remnants of the Dutton family and their former Yellowstone Ranch.

Additional series reportedly in development over the past few years include 1944, which would explore the Dutton family during World War II, as well as 6666, which will explore the history of the Four Sixes ranch in West Texas during the mythical time of the Old West.

As for a continuation for the Dutton family itself, all eyes appear to be on Kayce's sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) and her husband Rip (Cole Hauser) for that, whether as a sixth season for Yellowstone, or a new series altogether. Multiple trades reported confirmed both actors had finalized deals to continue in their roles, with Deadline reporting a spinoff with Yellowstone in its title.

As seen in the finale of Yellowstone Kayce and Beth have established new homes for their families not that far from one another, so there's no reason Kayce's story couldn't continue right alongside hers, if the actors and producers were so inclined.