Max George to Undergo Emergency Surgery Sooner Than Expected Amid Ongoing Heart Issues

Max George is sharing an update on his ongoing heart condition,

The Wanted singer took to social media to reveal that he will have to have emergency surgery sooner than expected because his heart rate has "failed to pick up."

George, 36, who is suffering from a 2:1 atrioventricular block -- a disorder which occurs when electrical impulses are delayed or blocked from reaching the ventricles, causing the heart to beat more slowly or with an abnormal rhythm, per the NHS -- revealed last week that he would be spending Christmas in the hospital as he awaits the operation.

But after having a full chest scan, surgery was moved up "way sooner," giving the opportunity for George to possibly return home in time for the holidays.

"Had a little day trip today. Full cat scan on my heart. Not something I'd choose to do again!," George told his followers. "As I mentioned yesterday, I have a 2:1 block in my heart. Unfortunately my heart rate hasn't picked up at all in almost a week."

He continued, "Because of this, we don't have too much time to wait so it looks like I'm going to be in surgery way quicker than the doctors first thought. I may even be home for Christmas!"

While it's still a "pretty scary time" now for the singer, with the last few nights in the hospital being "really rough," George said he's been "humbled' by all the messages of support he's received from his followers and friends the world over.

"Both people I know and those I don't, it's given me a much needed boost and my family have been overwhelmed with support, which means more to me than anything," he gushed.

The cause of the heart condition has been a "mystery" to the musician, who has been open about his struggles with alcoholism in the past, telling his followers, "We've cancelled out a few things, like alcohol for example I've not had a drink for four-and-a-half years so it's not that."

"I hope you are having a good night, spoke to the nurse earlier and good news is I get to have a scan earlier than I thought." he explained. "So that’s really really good, and it's called a 2:1 block, that's what we know at the moment, going to try and find out the cause before determining how we treat it, whether a pacemaker, defibrillator, or something else."

Amid all the uncertainty and the scariness of surgery, George did take a moment to looking on the bright side, adding, "So that's where I am at, feeling OK tonight, City game didn't help much," after his fan-favorite soccer team, Manchester City, lost to Manchester United.

George first opened up about his health last week, taking to Instagram to reveal he had a health scare which led him to discover the issues he'd been having with his heart.

"Hey everyone, Yesterday I felt really unwell and was taken in to hospital. Unfortunately after some tests they’ve found that I have some issues with my heart," George shared at the time. "I have a lot more tests to determine the extent of the problems and what surgery I will need to get me back on my feet."

He continued, "It's gonna be a difficult few weeks / months… and Christmas in a hospital bed wasn’t exactly what I had planned! But, as always, I'm surrounded with love and support by my wonderful partner Maisie [Smith], her family, my family and friends.. and I’m 100% in the best place."

Although the health issues come as a shock for George and a "set back" it's something he said he's determine to "take on with all I've got!"