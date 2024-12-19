Christina Aguilera Strips Down to Her 'Birthday Suit' In Spicy Photo as She Turns 44

Getty

The mother-of-two sizzled in a topless photo reminiscent of her Burlesque days.

Christina Aguilera gave new meaning to Stripped on her 44th birthday.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a topless black and white photo of herself on to mark another year, tagging only makeup artist Etienne Ortega on the pic.

The black and white side profile picture shows her in heels, extremely short shorts and a sailor hat, similar to the one she wears in her "Candyman" music video. She also carefully placed her hand over her breast to remain within Instagram's strict no nipple -- for women, at least -- policy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She captioned the post, "Birthday Suit #44."

Along with the throwback to the "Candyman" clip with her styling, the image is also reminiscent of her role as Ali in the 2010 musical Burlesque, the "Beautiful" singer posing with the same cropped blonde 'do she sported in the film.

The mother of two is no stranger to body positivity -- after years of scrutiny in the entertainment industry, she continues to speak up against its unfair beauty standards.

The star re-released a version of her hit "Beautiful" in 2022.

An updated caption at the end of the music video reads, "In the last 20 years, since 'Stripped' was first released, social media has transformed our relationship with our bodies and, in turn, our mental health. Research suggests that time spent on social networking sites is associated with body image issues, self-harm, and disordered eating in children and teens. This needs to change."

Aguilera told PEOPLE in November that she hopes to instill the idea of feeling comfortable in your own skin in her son Max, 16, and daughter Summer, 10.