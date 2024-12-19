After Fight with Wife, Man Shoots Her Daughter and Kills Son-In-Law to 'Hurt' Her: Police

GoFundMe

The man then killed himself on the porch of his daughter-in-law's home, after shooting her and her husband; all while the couple's two young children were asleep upstairs.

A father is dead, his wife shot, and the woman's stepfather is the one who did it ... this according to police in Panama City, Florida.

67-year-old Newell Mock is accused of shooting his wife's daughter and son-in-law -- killing the latter in the process -- following a "dispute" with his own wife, before then taking his own life.

According to Panama City Police Department, the incident went down on December 23. During an argument between Mock and his wife, Rhonda, police say Newell "armed himself with a handgun" -- a move which made his other half "flee from their home."

After she took off, Mock allegedly went to the home of his wife's daughter, Jessica Johns.

"His anger was really directed at his wife," Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said during a press conference earlier this week, "but when he couldn’t expel that anger towards her, he decided to hurt her family, in order to hurt her."

Once at the Johns' home, police say he "forcefully entered the residence and immediately engaged Jessica and [her husband] Joshua with gunfire, striking each of them several times;" Smith called it a "targeted attack." Authorities say the couple's two young children were inside, sleeping upstairs, when the shooting occurred. They were told what happened the following morning.

Police responded to the scene, where Mock was found sitting, armed with a handgun, on the front porch. "Officers attempted to de-escalate Mock, but he refused to engage in dialogue before fatally shooting himself," noted authorities, "Mock did not threaten the officers, and no officers discharged their weapon."

Joshua was found dead inside, while Jessica was rushed to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

The children, aged 5 and 7, were found upstairs, before family members were brought to the home to care for them.

No details regarding what sparked the argument between Mock and his wife have been revealed. Police Chief Smith also said Mock took his wife's phone and car when he went to the Johns' home. The officer added that Mock may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the shooting.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family by Jessica's sister.