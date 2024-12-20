Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley Get Into Explosive Fight Over Kyle's Texts with PK

Bravo

As Kyle tells Dorit to stop being "so f--king bitter," Kemsley calls out Richards' forehead veins ... all while the other women take sides.

The feud between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley rages on.

While it seemed the two had patched things up, at least superficially, on the most recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they're at each other's throats again in a new sneak peek at the upcoming hour.

In a preview shared by Bravo on Friday -- from the show's January 7th return after a holiday break -- the two get into a heated argument after Dorit learns Kyle has been texting her estranged husband, PK, on the side. In prior episodes, Richards explained the two often share memes with each other.

"Regardless of our situation and I do feel like we've made a lot of progress. If I ever thought in the past, ever, it would bother you if PK and I sent memes, I would never have done that," Kyle said, defending her actions.

Not all the other women in the cast are having it, however, with newcomer Bozoma Saint John saying the behavior was "breaking of the girl code." Erika Jayne, meanwhile, said she'd never text a friend's man amid a divorce, while Jennifer Tilly also said she would have a problem with it too.

In a confessional, Sutton Stracke also sided with Dorit, saying, "If I found out my friend is communicating with my ex, I'm calling that friend and saying what are you doing, because this is not okay behavior."

"She always laughed about it before. We always laughed about it," Kyle continued.

"Where did this come from? We'd already made up and I felt really good about our friendship. And now she has to go dig this up so she can have something? Are you kidding me, Dorit?" she exclaimed in her own confessional.

She then added, "Honestly, if I'm going to be really honest, PK has been a better friend to me than she has lately."

Dorit, however, said the texting wasn't the problem -- it's that Kyle did it without telling her.

"It's not cool and it hurt me," said Kemsley, shocked Kyle would "feel comfortable" texting her estranged husband amid their marriage woes. After Richards said she would "expect" her friends to reach out to both her and Mauricio Umansky following their own split, Dorit countered by saying, "I don't know if I feel comfortable to send Mo a text and not you."

With that, Kyle exclaimed she was "done" .. repeating it another two more times for emphasis.

"I am done doing this with you. I've tried to fix it with you," she continued, as Dorit exclaimed that she has also tried to do the same. "Quit being so f--king bitter," Kyle then shouted, as all the other women -- Kemsley included -- reacted with shock.

"Bitter?! I'm asking you to not speak where your veins are popping out of your forehead. Please," she pleaded, as Kyle only got more upset.

The clip ends with Kyle yelling, "I apologize and I said to you I will not talk to him again. What more do you f--king want from me?!"