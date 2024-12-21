Father Accused of Beheading 1-Year-Old Son After Assaulting Wife & Mother-In-Law: Sheriff

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

After detaining the 28-year-old, deputies said they made a "gruesome discovery of a severed child's head," with detectives determining that the father "used a knife to behead and murder" the baby after his wife and mother-in-law went outside the home.

Warning: Graphic details to follow.

A California dad has been accused of murdering his 1-year-old son in a horrific manner.

On Friday, Andrey Demskiy, 28, was arrested for beheading his baby son after allegedly assaulting his wife and mother-in-law, according to a statement shared by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said on early Friday morning, they responded to a report of a "family disturbance." Upon arrival, deputies spoke to a woman outside of the residence who claimed that Demskiy had "assaulted her and her mother," per the sheriff's office.

According to authorities, deputies tried and failed to contact Demskiy at the residence after he "refused to answer the door and surrender peacefully." They said they then discovered that a baby was inside the home alone with Demskiy, and the man had "possibly injured the child after throwing him," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies -- who were concerned for the child's safety -- "forced entry" into the home, and tried to detain Demskiy, saying he was "uncooperative" and "physically resistive," per the statement.

However, while arresting Demskiy, deputies allegedly made a "gruesome discovery of a severed child's head in the bedroom where Demskiy was contacted and detained."

Detectives from the Sheriff's Child Abuse Bureau responded to the disturbing incident. According to the sheriff's office, detectives said they determined Demskiy was "involved in a domestic violence incident" with his wife and mother-in-law, and killed his son after they walked outside of the house.

"Once they exited the residence, Demskiy used a knife to behead and murder his one-year-old son," the sheriff's office said.

Demskiy was taken into custody and charged with murder, corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, and assault by means or force likely to produce GBI great bodily injury, according to jail records.

The sheriff's office said Demskiy's mother-in-law was transported to the hospital for her injuries, which authorities said were "not life-threatening.)

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office told local NBC affiliate KCRA 3 that deputies were "visibly shaken" by the child's murder, which he called "one of the most horrific things" he's ever heard.

Demskiy is being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail. His hearing is scheduled for December 24.

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org . If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.