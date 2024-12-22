7 Celebrity Feuds -- Real and Rumored -- of 2024

Getty

“This has been absolutely the most crazy insane scam I have ever heard of.”

There’s always plenty of drama in Hollywood and 2024 was no exception.

This year, there were quite a few celebrities who found themselves in the middle of rumored feuds and unexpected spats. Whether it was co-stars who clearly had conflict on set or exes that spilled all the breakup tea online, celebrity clashes dominated headlines -- and had fans picking sides.

Read on to look back at the biggest celebrity feuds of 2024…

Fans were consumed by the rumored feud between It Ends With Us… co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni when the film premiered this summer. It started on the red carpet in New York when Justin, who also directed the film, didn’t pose alongside Blake or any of the cast. Justin and Blake went on to do no press appearances together and even seemed to avoid each other at times. Blake, along with other cast members, also did not follow Justin on social media.

According to TMZ, the tension stemmed back to their time on set where Justin allegedly cultivated an “extremely difficult” work environment for the cast. At one point, he made Blake uncomfortable about her postpartum body when he expressed concern about lifting her in a scene, leaving her feeling “fat-shamed.” There was also a moment she allegedly felt like Justin lingered too long during a kiss.

There was additionally reported drama about two separate edits of the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Justin and Blake’s conflicting ideas led to separate edits of the movie -- although it’s unclear which one actually hit theaters. Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds may have also played a role in the feud as he was heavily involved in the creative direction of the film and it’s unclear how Justin felt about it.

Neither Blake nor Justin have cleared any feud rumors up -- although Justin did share that he doesn’t plan to direct the sequel.

“You’re gonna have to ask me in a little while. We’re gonna take a vacation after this,” he said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively is ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

In the midst of Outer Banks’ fourth season, rumors swirled that stars Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow were feuding with one another. Fans began theorizing that something was going on when it appeared that the pair had used body doubles to film a PDA-filled scene together. The co-stars also seemed to unfollow each other on social media and have spent less time interacting in real life -- especially after they both started dating new people.

While Madison and Rudy haven’t spoken out about what’s going on between them, sources told TMZ that things are all good between the pair. Although there may be speculation about the scene, there were many other parts of the season where Madison and Rudy clearly filmed with each other -- and they seemed to have no problems with one another during the press tour.

Although there’s no confirmation about the feud, Madison has since shared a photo with Rudy on social media.

Since Zach Bryan’s split with his girlfriend Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia, there’s seemingly been drama brewing between the pair. After Zach announced their split on social media back in October, Brianna admitted she was “blindsided” and needed to take some time offline. She later revealed that she had no idea that Zach was going to publicly share the news about their split.

Brianna has since returned to the internet and has spilled plenty of tea about her relationship with Zach, claiming that he was abusive and left her scared of doing something wrong. She explained that he had “love bombed” her and then broke her down so that she felt “like he was all I had left, and he just kept repeatedly beating me down and beating me down.”

“The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life. Dealing with the abuse from this dude -- I'm still scared right now,” she said on the BFFs podcast. “He made me believe everything was my fault. He isolated me from my whole entire life. He wouldn’t let me be who I wanted to be. He made me hate everything that I loved about myself.”

Brianna has also accused Zach of cheating on her, writing in a TikTok caption that Zach was cheating on her their whole relationship -- even after buying her an engagement ring. Zach has not responded to Brianna’s claims, which she says is because he knows everything is true and wouldn’t want her to release receipts.

On this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers have watched Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards’ friendship continue to unravel. For some time, the women have been at odds, dating back to Kyle’s split with Mauricio Umansky, during which Dorit tried to give her grace.

“You know, there was a period of time [when] I felt … outside of her inner circle. It felt like our relationship was strained, and it wasn’t my choice,” Dorit said on Bravo’s Hot Mic Podcast. “I really believe that Kyle and I had a very close friendship. You don’t feel as close to somebody -- and I know she was going through a lot of things -- so I gave her a lot of grace, and I understood, and didn’t want to press and push. But then after a sustained period of time, you start to feel like, ‘Wait a minute, what kind of friendship is this?’”

Things got heated even further when Dorit criticized Kyle for sending her a lengthy text, “basically trying to silence” Dorit before the Season 13 reunion. She also had issues with Kyle’s appearance on Amazon Live where she said Dorit was “exaggerating” details about their friendship. For Dorit, that was the final straw.

“It’s like death by a thousand paper cuts,” Dorit shared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show. “And then there were a couple of bigger moments. And I knew that I wanted to talk about it, because when you start to not feel good about a friendship and it's just getting worse and worse, and you know, she used to ice me out. She’d get upset, and then not speak to me for months. But then all of a sudden there was her declaration that I exaggerated our friendship over the years.”

Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards’ feud is set to reach new heights on this season of RHOBH -- though they have since said that they were able to work out some of their issues by the end of the season.

Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen butted heads earlier this year surrounding the release of her memoir, Rebel Rising. Rebel, who wrote about her alleged experience working with Sacha on The Brothers Grimsby in the book, says that his team actually tried to prevent its publication due to its unflattering portrayal of the actor.

Despite legal troubles, the memoir was published and Rebel was able to share her side of what happened on set. Rebel, who played the girlfriend of Sacha’s character, says she felt the actor was always pressuring her to strip down for scenes, despite her no nudity policy.

One day, while filming at a soccer stadium in Cape Town, she says “SBC summons me via a production assistant saying that I’m needed to film an additional scene. ‘Okay, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,’ SBC says. Then he pulls his pants down ... SBC says very matter-of-factly: ‘Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.’ And I’m like, ‘What?? ... No!!’”

Rebel admits she was “scared” by the interaction and eventually compromised that she would slap him on the butt instead. After consulting lawyers, she said she was advised to finish filming the movie, but she later said she turned down press opportunities.

In response, Sacha’s team called Rebel’s statements “demonstrably false claims” that were “directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.” Sacha even provided supporting statements from people on the set, one of which said the butt scene was always a part of the script.

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj may have collaborated together but fans were recently convinced that the pair had a falling out. Early this year Ice’s former close friend leaked messages where the rapper was expressing frustration about her song with Nicki on the Barbie soundtrack. In the messages Ice called Nicki “ungrateful” and “paranoid” -- which she now says were just comments made in the heat of the moment.

“I think that the saddest part of the whole situation, it’s somebody I knew for so many years and called my friend had me open up and be vulnerable with them, and then took complete advantage of that for her own benefit. So that was the saddest part really, just feeling used, basically,” Ice told Rolling Stone.

She continued, “But what I said in those texts was just in a moment of frustration around contract negotiations. I could have chose different words. But at the end of the day, regardless of how I felt in that moment, [Nicki] is still somebody I respect as an artist, and I’m always going to admire everything she’s done for me and the culture.”

As of now, Ice says that she and Nicki “don’t have the closest relationship” but they’re “good” with each other.

Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex Firerose may have tied the knot in October 2023 after a decade of knowing one another, but things went south fast. Just seven months later, Billy Ray filed to annul the marriage, claiming the marriage was obtained by fraud. According to TMZ, he cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct in the documents.

Since then, things have gotten dramatic between the couple with Firerose filing her own legal paperwork accusing Billy Ray of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse” and substance abuse issues that made him “unpredictable and volatile.” She also denied being guilty of inappropriate marital conduct and claimed Billy Ray was the one who acted inappropriately and made their living arrangements “unsafe.”

Billy Ray has now filed an emergency restraining order, claiming that Firerose used his business credit card to spend over $96,000 following their split. In response, Firerose claimed that she’d been given permission to use his credit cards when she moved in with him in 2022 and was never confined to a limit.

In August, their divorce was finalized in which Firerose received a settlement. Looking back, she says she should have “run in the opposite direction and never look back” when it came to their relationship. Meanwhile, Billy Ray maintained that he had been scammed.