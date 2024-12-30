Airbnb Host Reacts After OnlyFans Model Sleeps with 100 Men In One Day In Their UK Flat

Instagram

The host's Airbnb review for Lily Phillips has been revealed, as is their follow-up response after learning what happened at the home and how their neighbors feel.

While more than 7 million people have seen video of OnlyFans model Lily Phillips bedding 100 men in one day inside a London apartment, there's at least one person who had no idea what was going on in the flat: its owner.

Phillips made headlines earlier this month thanks to YouTuber Josh Pieters' documentary, I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, in which men were seen going in and out of the apartment to have sex with Phillips over a 14-hour span.

Per the Daily Mail, after the stunt, the property's host left a review on the app saying Lily was "a lovely guest" who kept "to all the house rules" and was a "good communicator prior to arrival." She reportedly responded to her 5-star review, saying the pad was "perfect."

After later learning what happened inside the apartment, however, the host told the outlet, "We have been made aware of this now. Unfortunately, we did not know anything about what she had done in the flat and there was no sign of anything in the flat when she left."

They added, "We only found out a couple of days ago. We have no further comment."

Some of the other tenants of the same building also reacted, with one telling the outlet, "I can't believe that was here. I saw it on TikTok."

"It's weird for the owners, I don't know if he knows about it. As they use it to live there sometimes, and a daughter sometimes stays there and there's a son. But they do live there sometimes," they added, "So it would be weird for them to agree to."

Another said, "I'm shocked. I have lived here for over a year and have not seen many people coming in and out of the flat since I've been here. I had no idea. I hadn’t heard anything about this so it’s crazy."

"I am just so shocked as I hadn't seen or noticed anything, so I didn't know someone was there," they added.

Lily's Viral Feat

It all started back in October, when Phillips announced that she wanted to host an event where she would sleep with 100 of her male fans for a video. The plan catapulted her to stardom and caught the eye of documentary-maker Pieters.

In the beginning of the documentary, she told Pieters that she had been creating R-rated content since she was in university.

In the documentary, Pieters appeared horrified after he entered the room where the feat took place. He dry-heaved at the bedroom, which was littered with lube, used condoms, wrappers and tissues from the past 14 hours.

"[Was it] more intense than you thought it might?" Pieters asked.

That question caused Phillips to tear up before whispering, "definitely." She then walked into the next room, crying -- a moment which has been shared widely across the internet.

She revealed that by the 30th man, she started to disassociate, adding, "It's not like normal sex. I can only think of five, six, 10 guys that I remember and that's it. It's weird."