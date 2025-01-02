Man Attempts to Slit Ex's Throat, Pushes Her On Subway Tracks in Front of Teen Daughters: Prosecutors

NYPD/NY Sex Offender Database

The suspect - who is also a convicted child rapist who served time in prison - proceeded to call, text, and harass the family for weeks while evading police, according to prosecutors after his arrest.

After allegedly attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend and then terrorizing her family for weeks, a convicted child rapist who served time for that crime in 2013 is back behind bars.

Michael Blount, 29, was arrested on December 28 and indicted January 1 on multiple charges, including attempted murder, but his reign of terror over one family began in November, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

It was November 5, according to prosecutors today, when Blount started the assault of his 37-year-old ex-girlfriend and her teen daughters by pestering and harassing them at a deli in Harlem, as covered by the New York Post.

As the woman attempted to ignore him, he proceeded to follow her family down to the A-train station, per charging documents. The man reportedly then returned to the deli where he allegedly purchased a single razor blade, before returning to the subway platform.

Prosecutors allege that Blount grabbed the victim by the hair and attempted to slash her throat with the razor blade, striking her face multiple times as he tried to prevent him from reaching her neck.

He then allegedly "brutally slashed his ex-girlfriend before pushing her onto the train tracks in front of her teenage daughters," per District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement.

"Despite what must have been a terrifying attack, one of her daughters was able to pull her mother from the tracks, likely saving her life," he continued. She was pulled from the tracks just two minutes before the next subway train arrived.

According to prosecutors, a bystander called the family a cab and they were able to get the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital to treat her injuries, which were reportedly severe enough to require plastic surgery.

After the attack, the DA claims that Blount continued to call, text, and harass the woman and her daughters for weeks while he continued to evade police until his eventual arrest this past weekend.

According to state records seen by the Post, Blount is a registered "sexually violent offender" and convicted sex criminal stemming back to his 2013 conviction in Brooklyn for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl who was a stranger to him.

He served seven years in prison for that crime, according to the New York State Department of Corrections records. He was subsequently charged with robbery and released in 2020. Blount was on parole until 2025.