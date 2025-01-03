Ariana Grande Opens Up About Her Thoughts On Glinda's Sexuality In Wicked

Getty/NBC

Ariana Grande teases that there is a bigger conversation to come around her Wicked character Glinda's sexuality.

The 31-year-old actress opened up to Variety about the film's Part 2 named, Wicked: For Good after the she was accused of "queerbaiting" while promoting the first movie.

In November, Grande revealed that she believed Glinda "might be a little in the closet" in an interview with Gay Times.

When asked to clarify her recent comments about Glinda being "a bit queer", Grande shared with Variety, "I think she's a person who loves so much, and I do think that it goes beyond gender, and I think that’s a common theme in Oz."

"I also think that the ways in which she loves Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) so much, and that forgiveness and that unconditional love that they share -- I think they're in love with each other. I know, yes, it's platonic…"

The star then added, "But we'll talk about it more in depth in movie two."

Grande and Erivo were known for their tearful and very physically intimate junket interviews during Wicked: Part One last year.

The tears were still falling during this interview with Variety as Grande opened up about how supported she felt by Erivo.

"I feel so grateful and proud of how present we've been able to be. A lot of people have come up to us and been like, 'How you holding up?' with a long face. And we've just peeked at each other and been like, we're grateful and floating."