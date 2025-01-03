Tom Holland Reveals Why He Does Not Appear On Red Carpets With Zendaya

Getty

The Spider-Man actor also revealed when he plans on stepping back from acting and why, "I will just disappear off the face of the earth," Holland added.

Tom Holland likes to let Zendaya shine.

In a recent interview with Men's Health, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star revealed why we don't see him next to his girlfriend at her film premieres.

"Because it's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us," Holland told the publication.

Fans of the couple saw them appear on the red carpet together for Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy because those were movies they shot together.

However, Holland didn't want to steal any of the spotlight away from Zendaya by walking the Challengers or Dune carpets with her.

Zendaya and Holland have starred in three Spider-Man movies together, two of which earned more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. They are also set to spend most of 2025 together filming the fourth Spider-Man film.

The actor also revealed that he plans on being a stay-at-home dad.

"When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore," the 28-year-old said.

"Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth," he added.

Zendaya and Holland first sparked romance rumors in 2017, but it's never been confirmed when the two actually started dating.

After their busy schedules pulled them apart, the pair were met with breakup rumors that were further fueled when Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram, including her beau. But Holland quickly shut that down during a run-in with TMZ in January, telling the outlet, "absolutely not" when asked if he'd split from his longtime love.

That truth was reinforced the following month, when Zendaya and Holland were photographed hand-in-hand in London following the Dune: Part Two premiere.