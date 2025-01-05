2025 Golden Globe Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, Conclave and Wicked are all up for multiple awards on the film side, while The Bear is once again expected to dominate the evening for television.

The 2025 awards season has officially kicked off -- and the 82nd Golden Globe Awards have begun!

On Sunday, the awards show -- which is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser -- honors the best of film and television of 2024, broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with A-listers including Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman, Jeremy Allen White and more in attendance.

Going into the night, Emilia Pérez led the field on the film side with a whopping 10 nominations, including nominations for its stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldaña, as well as director Jacques Audiard.

The Brutalist picked up seven total nominations, including nods for best picture, director Brady Corbet, lead Adrien Brody, and supporting stars Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce.

It was followed by Conclave with six, Anora at five, and Challengers with four. Wicked received four nominations, including lead and supporting actress noms for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively. The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown also picked up four nominations, including for Timothée Chalamet for Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama.

Meanwhile, for television, The Bear continued its awards show dominance with five nominations, including four of its stars: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Shōgun picked up four nominations, while several shows including Baby Reindeer, Hacks, and Slow Horses each scored three.

Both Kate Winslet and Selena Gomez were double-nominees for their work on the film and TV sides, with Winslet honored for The Regime and Gomez adding another Best Actress nod alongside noms for Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building.

See the full list of winners, below. TooFab will be updating the list throughout the night.

Film Categories

Best Motion Picture - Drama

The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Ariana Grande, Wicked
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
WINNER: Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov, Anora
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best Director

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Best Original Song

"Beautiful That Way," The Last Showgirl, Music and Lyrics by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt
"Compress/Repress," Challengers, Music and lyrics by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino
"El Mal," Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
"Forbidden Road," Better Man, Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
"Kiss The Sky," The Wild Robot, Music and lyrics by Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi
"Mi Camino," Emilia Pérez, Music and lyrics by Clément Ducol and Camille

Television Categories

Best Television Series - Drama

The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Squid Game
Slow Horses
The Day of the Jackal

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

