Social Media Influencer Tragically Chokes and Dies During Dinner with Family

The 27-year-old Dominican-Republic mother of two, who shared her weight loss struggles through humor with her 6.6M Instagram followers, had reportedly just announced her third pregnancy in July.

A Dominican-Republic social media influencer, who'd moved to the United States at 12 years old and amassed a following by sharing her struggles with weight loss through humor and self-love, has died after choking at a restaurant in New York on Saturday. She was just 27 years old.

Carol Acosta, who was better known online by her Instagram handle Killadamente, leaves behind two young children. Her younger sister Khatyan confirmed her passing in a post shared to her Instagram featuring a selfie of the siblings together on a plane.

"I love you sister and I will always love you. I give thanks to God for giving me a sister like you with your big heart," reads the message, translated from Spanish. "Rest in peace my sister."

Khatyan went on to thank her followers in a tear-filled message, saying, via translation courtesy of The Express, "To all the people who are sending me messages of condolences, I want to thank you a lot for being there and for your support. And thank you also for supporting my sister while she was still alive."

The family is awaiting final autopsy results to determine her actual cause of death, but The Daily Mail reports it is suspected she suffered cardiorespiratory arrest after choking during the family meal.

"I know everyone wants to know what happened, but we still are not too sure and we are awaiting the post-mortem results," said a cousin, per The Mirror. "All I know is that she was having dinner as normal and she began to choke and have difficulties breathing. She had an attack of some kind, she was taken to hospital, but they couldn't save her."

Carol as Killadamente amassed a following of 6.6 million fans on Instagram thanks to her humor and heartfelt messages, opening up about her lifelong struggle with her weight. The social media influencer shared that she suffered from bullying at 12 years old due to her size, according to The Express.

The media outlet further reports that in July, Carol shared news that she was pregnant with a third child. "I'm pregnant," she said via translation. "I can't believe it, family, I'm expecting my baby number three." She was mother to Reina, then one-and-a-half years old, and Legend, born in February 2023.

Her final social media post went up just 24 hours before her untimely death. It was one of faith and empowerment, with Carol showing off her figure in a slinky black dress.

As she posed for the camera, Carol said, per translation, "I always thought God had his favorites because there are people who eat and don't get fat. But looking at me properly, are you telling me, someone who has no extensions and has not gone in for any cosmetic surgery when I'm looking like this! I'm on that list of favorites and no-one's going to convince me otherwise."