Demi Moore Wins Golden Globe for The Substance: 'First Time I Have Ever Won Anything as an Actor'

Getty

In an emotional speech, Moore said her win was a reminder "that I do belong" after she considered quitting acting altogether.

Horror has entered the chat, along with Demi Moore!

The 62-year-old actress accepted her first ever Golden Globe for Best actress in a Comedy for her performance in The Substance. It was her third nomination for her entire career -- and first win -- sharing her shock with the audience in an emotional speech.

"I really wasn't expecting that," Moore began. "I have been doing this for a long time, over 45 years."

"This is the first time I have ever won anything as an actor and I am just so humbled and grateful," she added, shocking viewers at home.

Moore then recalled a time "30 years ago" when an unnamed producer told her she was a "popcorn actress" and it lead her to believe that awards like a Golden Globe were not something she was "allowed to have."

The actress revealed that a few years ago she thought she had reached a "point where I thought that maybe, 'This was it, maybe I've done what I'm supposed to do.'" However, it wasn't until she received the "bonkers" script for The Substance during a "low point" that took her career to another level.

"I am so grateful to step in and play this woman," she said

She ended her moving speech by speaking about the message of The Substance's.

"One thing that I think this movie is imparting is in those moments when we don't think we’re smart enough, or pretty enough, or skinny enough, or successful enough, or basically just not enough. I had a woman say to me, just, no, you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick," she said as she began to get emotional.

"And so today I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me. And for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong. Thank you so much."

Moore's win came in a very competitive category. She was up against Amy Adams (Nightbitch), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Zendaya (Challengers).

Historically, awards season is not kind to horror films, however The Substance is definitely making a name for itself this year with Demi's win and four other Golden Globe nominations.