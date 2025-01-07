Craig Conover Breaks Silence on 'Very Unexpected' Paige DeSorbo Split

Getty

"I was very shocked. And it's Ok. It takes two people to be in a relationship and you can't control other people, you can only control how you react to it," Conover said just a week after DeSorbo announced the couple's split.

Craig Conover is speaking out following his split from Paige DeSorbo.

The Southern Charm star took to his Instagram Stories Tuesday, a week after DeSorbo announced the couple's split, to share how he was doing amid the breakup news.

Telling his followers that he figured it was "finally time" to check in with everyone, Conover noted that the split was "very unexpected" and came ahead of the holidays.

"This has all been very, very unexpected to say the least," the reality star shared. "But I guess life has to -- I gotta start living again. Whatever that looks like. Whatever my new normal looks like, I have to start."

He continued, "'Gratitude will get you through this, with time comes clarity' -- all of the advice, I'm trying to listen to."

The breakup came as a shock to Conover as well as fans of the couple, with the Sewing Down South founder telling viewers that it happened "right before the holidays."

"I was very shocked. And it's OK. It takes two people to be in a relationship and you can't control other people, you can only control how you react to it," Conover said. "Remember to be kind to Paige and me, and yourselves and all of that good stuff."

Conover also said that he's "still processing everything," which he called normal following their three-year relationship as he grapples with losing his "best friend."

"I mean, three year relationship -- it's your best friend who you talked to all day everyday and then they're just gone," he explained. "So, one day I'll be able to talk more on it, but right now, I just wanted to thank everyone for their kind messages. It has been really nice to read them."

Conover also said he's going to start taking his own advice that he often preaches when he goes to home shows around the country.

"And it's life. I have to take when I give when I got to these home shows that no one's ever not better off after a breakup. But I guess now I have to practice what I preach and believe it, and truly have faith in God that everything happens for a reason," Conover maintained, before ending his message to fans with another note of gratitude for those there for him during this difficult time.

DeSorbo announced their breakup during the December 30 episode of her and Hannah Berner's Giggly Squad podcast, with the Summer House getting emotional as she shared the news with their listeners.

"Craig and I have decided to no longer be together," DeSorbo shared. "I love him, I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends. No one did anything. It wasn't a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn't want, and I think that's extremely powerful to be able to voice how you're feeling in real time and what you want for your future."

While DeSorbo didn't go into too much detail over why they broke up, she shared that the last few years have been "very transformative," adding that she's grown and changed "a lot."

"I have so much love and respect for Craig," she said of the Southern Charm star. "I think he is one of the best people I've met in my entire life. I will remain the biggest fan for him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best, because he is the best. But, with that said, I think it is the right decision for both of us."

The reality star went on to call the breakup "very said" and said it's been "awkward" for them to navigate the split while being in the public eye.

She also slammed past speculation that they split up months ago and were waiting for their respective reality TV shows to air to drum up drama.

"No one can tell me what to do," DeSorbo said. "The network (Bravo) has power, but they don't have that much power. So, that was not a real thing. Rumors of us breaking up months ago again, also, not a real thing."