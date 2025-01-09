tWitch's Mom Slams 'Misleading and Hurtful' Claims About Her Son Following Allison Holker Memoir

Instagram

Connie Boss Alexander says she's "absolutely appalled" by the "untruths" in the media.

The mother of Stephen "tWitch" Boss is speaking out following Allison Holker's recent comments about the late dancer.

In an interview with PEOPLE for its latest cover story, Holker -- who discussed her new book, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light -- claimed she allegedly discovered a "cornucopia" of Boss' drug paraphernalia in their closet while "picking out an outfit" for him to wear for his funeral. The Ellen DeGeneres Show co-executive producer, SYTYCD alum, and longtime DJ died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022.

"Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss," his mother shared in a post to Instagram. "The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency. As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn't deserve this, and the kids don't deserve this."

"For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family. My primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren," she continued. "But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer."

She concluded her statement: "Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor."

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, before his mother's statement, Holker defended herself from her late husband's friends, family and fans.

She wrote that her "only intention" in writing her book was "to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people."

"Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together, I will never really know," she continued, saying her "intention is to celebrate the love and life I shared with Stephen and our three beautiful children, and also the more complex aspects of both our lives."

She also said she hoped her story could help others "catch some red flags that I missed before it's too late."

Per Holker, all the proceeds from her book are going to a mental health organization she started in her late husband's honor, Move with Kindness.

"I believe that if Stephen were able to choose, he would choose to have his story told if it meant saving even one life," she concluded. "Much love to all those who have supported our family these many years."