Moment Olympic Kite Surfer Bruno Lobo Rescues Drowning Woman Caught on Video

As Lobo was testing a new camera while kite surfing of the coast of São Luís in Brazil, he recorded his own dramatic rescue of a young woman who appeared to be drowning.

Bruno Lobo, an Olympic kite surfer who placed seventh in the sport for Team Brazil in the 2024 Paris games, documented his own valiant rescue of a young woman who appeared to be drowning while he was out on the water.

The 31-year-old athlete shared footage of the dramatic rescue to his Instagram page on Sunday, using it as a warning to viewers about the dangers of a strong current.

According to Lobo, in an Instagram caption translated from Portuguese, he was kitesurfing off the the coast of São Luís in Brazil on Friday, January 10 -- "The day that God used me as an instrument to save this young woman, all honor and glory to Him," he said -- recording himself as he tested out a new camera.

He explained that as he was doing his last test on a cloudy day, he "heard a cry for help" and saw a young woman who appeared to be drowning in the water.

In the footage, he looked to be pretty far from the shore when he spotted her.

"I quickly approached her with the kite, I tried to calm her down and asked to climb on my back, she was quite tired and powerless," he wrote. "I used the equipment to bring her safely to the sand."

He said lifeguards were able to check her out and "everything went well" once she was back on the shore.

"Thank you for all the messages, I only did what needed to be done and what was within my reach!" he added, while warning readers, "Stay alert about the danger of the sea, rivers and anywhere you don't know, because the current in some places is usually very strong!"