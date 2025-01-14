Kate Middleton's Cancer In Remission: 'Much to Look Forward To'

Getty

Middleton made the announcement after returning to The Royal Marsden, where she received treatment last year.

Kate Middleton announced Tuesday that her cancer is in remission.

The Princess of Wales took to her and Prince William's official Instagram page this morning to confirm the news, after making a visit to The Royal Marsden -- where she received treatment amid her battle with cancer.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything," she wrote in her caption.

"We couldn't have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional," she added.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed [sic] on recovery," shared Kate. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

One of those things she's looking forward to, is her role as Joint Patron at The Royal Marsden, she wrote.

"My hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer," she concluded in her post.

The royals announced back in September that Kate had finished chemotherapy, after revealing her cancer diagnosis in May 2024.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she said at the time.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything," she said as she reflected on her "incredibly tough" year.