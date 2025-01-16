Brody Jenner Details Feeling 'Abandoned' By Caitlyn Jenner Amid Kardashians Fame

Getty

"I think not having Bruce around growing up and her doing that transition, it was tough just being her son," Brody explained before sharing where the pair stand now.

Brody Jenner is opening up about his complicated relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner.

Before transitioning, Caitlyn, was was married to second wife Linda Thompson from 1981 to 1986, with whom he shares sons Brandon Jenner, 43, and Brody, 41.

During the Wednesday's all-new episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Brody opened up about feeling "abandoned" by Caitlyn during his childhood after she went on to couple up with Kris Jenner in 1991, and also discussed Caitlyn's very public transition in 2015.

"I had an incredible mother. … [Caitlyn] wasn't around that much. They split, and then he met a woman [Kris]. "She had kids as well. The woman that he met … they had kids together," he said, referencing Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

"I think not having Bruce around growing up and her doing that transition, it was tough just being her son," Brody went on to explain. "I will say he was going through his own struggles, transitioning, and it was all that was put on TV, and there were these moments that we would have that was all filmed, and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine, I would say."

In a confessional, Brody went into further detail about Caitlyn's transition and how it impacted their relationship.

"When I found out that Caitlyn, or Bruce, wanted to be Caitlyn, it was sort of a relief," Brody admitted. "I think that there were a lot of things that started to make sense, you know, just in my life, about my father, and maybe why he wasn't there all those years."

He continued, "And I think when you have kids, you need to accept a little bit of responsibility that the things you do are also going to reflect on them as well."

Brody then shared how his relationship with Caitlyn has had an effect on his relationship with daughter Honey, whom he welcomed with fiancée Tia Blanco in July 2023.

"I think it really has shaped me to do everything different and to really be there and to be present to my little girl," Brody shared.

While he's maintained in the past that he wants to be the "exact opposite" kind of parent Caitlyn was to him, Brody said that he and his dad have since reconciled, with the reality star revealing that Caitlyn apologized to him for not being there when he was growing up.

"Just recently, I got a real, sincere apology," Brody shared. "It was the first time in my life that I've ever gotten an apology. You know, 'I'm sorry for not being there,' and honestly, it meant a lot."