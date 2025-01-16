Seth Meyers Subtly Jabs Donald Trump After Late-Night Rant: 'You Have My Sympathy'

NBC/Getty

After the President-elect called him a "moron" and "dumb and untalented" on social media, the late-night host seemingly addressed Trump's rant on his Wednesday show.

Seth Meyers offered a subtle dig at Donald Trump after the President-elect went on a bizarre rant about his late-night show earlier this week.

On Wednesday night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the comedian -- who didn't mention Trump by name -- seemingly addressed the President-elect's comments, in which Trump called Meyers a "moron" and "dumb and untalented," before slamming NBC's parent company, Comcast, as "scum."

During his "A Closer Look" segment on Wednesday, Meyers shared his thoughts on Trump's nomination for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, who had his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

"If you're a Pete Hegseth fan, here's the bad news: I'm about to do some jokes at his expense. But here's the good news, he's probably going to get confirmed as the next Secretary of Defense because it's very unlikely that the Republicans will stand up to Donald Trump on this," Meyers said at the top of the segment.

"And you might be saying, 'Seth, why would a Pete Hegseth fan be watching your show?' Fair point," he continued, before seemingly calling out Trump's rant about him, which he had posted on Truth Social.

"It has come to my attention that sometimes people who do not care for me get stuck watching my show," he said. "And to those people, I would just say: You have my sympathy, and I hope you get a TV soon that allows you to change the channel."

"Moving on," Meyers said, not offering any further comments regarding Trump's remarks.

This comes after Trump shared a post on Truth Social at 1:24 a.m. ET early Tuesday morning.

"How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a 'network' run by a truly bad group of people -- Remember, they also run MSDNC," he began.

"I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night, the first time in months," the post continued, "and every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is, merely a slot filler for the Scum that runs Comcast."

"These guys should be paying a lot of money for the right to give these ‘in kind’ contributions to the Radical Left Democrat Party," Trump added. "These are not shows or entertainment, they are simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party."

He concluded by declaring, "Comcast should pay a BIG price for this!"

Trump's rant came following Monday night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, in which the late-night host opened his "A Closer Look" segment about what he called the erupting "MAGA Civil War" with an even more blistering takedown of the president-elect.

"We know very little about what Trump's second term will be like given that he has no fixed principals or core beliefs or coherent ideas or constructive solutions or plans or proposals or policies or values or thoughts of any kind," said Meyers.

His next line was perhaps a bit prescient, as he went on to say, "He watches TV and then he scream-posts about what he just saw on TV. He's basically an intellectual Roomba. He goes in one direction until he bumps into something and then he goes off into another direction."

The hard-hitting attacks are nothing new for Meyers, who most recently criticized Trump's social media posts about the Los Angeles wildfires, his talks of annexing Greenland and Canada, and ... well, most of his "Closer Look" segments these past few months or more have been about Trump.

Trump has also been consistent in his attacks on Comcast and its networks NBC and MSNBC, even going so far as to suggest pulling its FCC license after an unflattering NBC News report, as noted by Deadline.

His FCC chair appointee Ajit Pai made it clear shortly thereafter that the agency has no authority over network licenses, and that news programming is protected by the First Amendment.

His next appointee, Brendan Carr, has suggested the FCC can look into complaints of news coverage, including complaints that 60 Minutes edited a Kamala Harris interview to be more flattering to the then-candidate.