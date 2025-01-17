'Dear White People' Star DeRon Horton Reveals He Was Shot: 'I Don't Need No Sympathy'

Getty/Instagram

"First off. I wanna give an honor to God for covering me and protecting me to make it out this situation and countless other ones," the 32-year-old actor said while sharing photos from the hospital.

Dear White People star DeRon Horton is focused on his recovery after he says he was involved in a shooting.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share what he was thankful for, after allegedly being shot in the arm.

"First off. I wanna give an honor to God for covering me and protecting me to make it out this situation and countless other ones," Horton wrote to his followers on Instagram. "Everybody that checked on me n holla'd at me specially my family n friends I love yall, Thank you."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The actor uploaded a few photos of his injury along with some words about looking at the bright side.

"Gettin shot a few days before Xmas def wasn't on my wish list 😂🎅🏽," he continued. "But it happened mf shot thru the car at me bullet broke my arm shattered it all type o s--t. But I'm blessed dawg to not be in a casket or paralyzed."

He added that he was now focused on "healing".

"I got a plate n screws in my mf arm, so I can't workout for a minute which I'm mad about BUT it coulda been worse! And I don't need no sympathy I'm finna bounce right back I feel amazing 💯💯."

"I just wanted to remind yall and myself to Keep God first! Stay Alert n Grateful for Everything," he concluded. "The devil can't stop sh*t when you walk w God🙏🏽."

The actor received supportive comments from his former costars, including Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, who wrote, "Thank GOD for your life. I’m so so SO happy you're ok."

Samuel L. Jackson also reached out to him, commenting, "Glad you're still with us, Tuff Stuff!!! Good thing you're covered by the All mighty🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿,"

"Hoping you heal quickly & painlessly as possible👊🏾👊🏾. Stay Blessed🫵🏾‼️," he added.