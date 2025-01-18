Woman Admits to Falsely Reporting Attempted Rape After Innocent Man Spent a Month in Jail: DA

Bucks County District Attorney's Office

After authorities found "multiple inconsistencies and contradictory information" in the 20-year-old's story of the "attack," the woman "admitted she lied about the entire incident and that no assault occurred," while the man she falsely accused spent 31 days behind bars.

A Pennsylvania woman has admitted to lying about an attempted rape and kidnapping after the man she accused spent a month in jail for the crime he didn't commit.

According to a press release shared by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, on Thursday, Anjela Borisova Urumova, 20, pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor counts after she falsely reported that a man attacked her in a supermarket parking lot in April 2024.

She pled guilty to one count each of false alarm to an agency of public safety and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, two counts of false reports and three counts of unsworn falsification to authorities.

Urumova was charged in May 2024 for filing a false police report in which she accused Daniel Pierson of attempted rape and kidnapping in the parking lot of a Redner's grocery store in Middletown Township on April 16, per the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

According to local ABC affiliate WPVI following her arrest, Urumova claimed Pierson had attacked her from behind in the parking lot, pulled down her pants, and smacked her in the fact -- before she was ultimately able to escape.

In a criminal complaint, per WPVI, Urumova reportedly admitted she falsely identified identified Pierson specifically because she had previously seen him and his truck before in a parking lot, and believed he was "creepy."

It was also reportedly revealed in the complaint that a laceration on Uruomova's lip -- which she had claimed she suffered in the attack -- was actually from a previous incident.

"Her grandmother, who Urumova claimed suffered from dementia, did not recognize her as she entered the house and threw a plastic object at her, striking her in the lip. This incident allegedly caused the laceration to her lip that she later blamed on Pierson," the criminal complaint said, per WPVI.

In Thursday's press release, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office wrote that Middletown Township Police discovered Urumova had fabricated her report of the attack during the investigation.

Authorities "collected and reviewed available surveillance videos from multiple retailers in the area of the reported attack," while a detective "conducted a forensic review of Urumova’s cellphone data," per the district attorney's office.

"The review led to the discovery of multiple inconsistencies and contradictory information with Urumova's account of the attack at the Redner’s parking lot," the release continued. "After detectives confronted her with the findings of their investigation, she admitted she lied about the entire incident and that no assault occurred in the Redner's parking lot on April 16."

Due to Urumova's fabricated report, Pierson was charged with multiple felonies and remained behind bars for 31 days. After it was discovered that Urumova "had lied," Pierson was set free and all of the charges against him were "withdrawn," according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.