2025 Critics Choice Awards Sets New Date After Its Postponed Twice Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

The 2025 ceremony was originally set for Sunday, January 12, then rescheduled for Sunday, January 26, before the new February date was announced.

The ceremony was originally set for Sunday, January 12, then rescheduled for Sunday, January 26. It was then bumped until February, but no date was confirmed until now.

On Friday, the Critics Choice Association announced that the 2025 ceremony will take place on Friday, February 5.

While Chelsea Handler will still host the awards show, there will no longer be a Live from E!: Critics Choice Awards red carpet pre-show.

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards will broadcast live on E! at 7 pm ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Current Award Season Schedule

The new February date 2025 Critics Choice Awards is now slotted in what is set to be a busy month, with the Grammys on February 2, the Super Bowl Sunday, February 9, the BAFTAs the following Sunday, and the SAG Awards on February 23.

The Grammys will continue as scheduled on February 2, but many ancillary events like the Milk & Honey party, Universal Music Group's Artist Showcase and after-party, and others, with those additional resources going to support the wildfires relief effort. The ceremony will air on CBS.

The 97th Academy Awards pick right up the next weekend, on March 2, wrapping this year's tumultuous awards season.

Last week, The Academy's 55-person board of governors announced that while the ceremony will go on as scheduled, they made the decision to extend the voting period and reschedule the nomination announcement for the second time, cancel the nominee luncheon and postpone the scientific and technical awards event.

Additionally, the announcement of the nominees set for Friday, January 17 at 5:30 am PT was originally rescheduled for Sunday, January 19 and has now been pushed to Thursday, January 23 at 5:30 am PT., January 14 at 5 pm PT, but on Monday was extended again to Friday, January 17 at 5 pm PT.

Additionally, the announcement of the nominees set for Friday, January 17 at 5:30am PT was originally rescheduled for Sunday, January 19 and has now been pushed to Thursday, January 23 at 5:30 am PT.

Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America and Producers Guild of America award nominations have also been impacted. The WGA noms were scheduled for January 8, bumped to January 13 and have now been postponed indefinitely. Meanwhile, The PGA noms set for January 10, were pushed to January 12, and then tentatively set to come out some time this week.

The Producers Guild Awards and Directors Guild Awards, though are both still currently scheduled for February 8, with the Writers Guild Awards set for February 15. None of these events are televised.

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) are still set for February 16 with the London-based David Tennant-hosted event expected to air as scheduled on the BBC in the UK and BritBox in North America. The Film Independent Spirit Awards will hold steady on February 22, with Aidy Bryant returning to host on YouTube.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards skipped a live announcement of nominees earlier this month, instead opting for a press release announcement, but the ceremony is planning to hold steady on February 23. Kristen Bell will host the live Netflix ceremony.

The Academy Awards then wrap the awards season on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, hosted by Conan O'Brien and airing on ABC.

As of Saturday, the Palisades Fire was at 43% containment with 23,713 acres burned, according to Cal Fire. The Eaton Fire was nearly 75% contained. It has burned more than 14,000 acres. Nearly 12,000 structures have been destroyed.

The wildfires led to the evacuation of over 100,000 residents, and left hundreds of thousands without power.