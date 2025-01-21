Days of Our Lives Star, Francisco San Martin, Dead at 39

Getty

Days of Our Lives actor Francisco San Martin is dead.

The 39-year-old soap star died by suicide at his home on Thursday, Jan. 16, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed in their report. His cause of death was ruled as "ligature hanging."

The Spanish-born actor was best known for his role as Dario Hernandez on Days of Our Lives, which he portrayed between 2010 and 2011. His character first appeared on the show as a thief before it was revealed he was investigating a cold case. San Martin's role was recast in 2016–2017 and played by Jordi Vilasuso.

He would go on to star on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2017, playing estate manager Mateo for seven episodes. He also appeared in the 2013 film Behind the Candelabra with Michael Douglas and Matt Damon. and in 2017's Jane the Virgin opposite Gina Rodriguez. According to his IMDB, his most recent role was in 2022, in the short film Dot.

San Martin was born in Mallorca and raised in the U.S. in the state of Montana, according to a report from Forbes.

He got his start acting in children's theater productions in Montana before returning to Spain with his family in his teens where he worked as a model.

He then took acting lessons in Spain and worked in stage, television and film productions before he landing his big break on the U.S.-based soap, per the outlet.

Following the news of his tragic passing, San Martin's colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor -- with Camila Banus, who played his sister Gabi on Days of Our Lives, writing, "Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. Love you mucho mucho mucho. I wish I had told you more."

"Very, very sad. I am a bit in shock, as I saw Francisco at my gym most every day," journalist Michael Fairman wrote on X.

