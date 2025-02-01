Florida Man Accused of Stealing Women's Purse with 1-Month-Old Kitten Inside: Cops

Fort Myers Police Department

The alleged thief -- who has a lengthy criminal record -- remains behind bars, while police also revealed the status of the black-and-white kitten.

A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a woman's purse that had a one-month-old kitten inside.

According to a press release shared by the Fort Myers Police Department on Friday, Benjamin Cummings, 34, is accused of robbing a woman and stealing her bag full of her belongings, including a kitten that was "approximately" a month old.

Cummings was arrested for one count of robbery without a firearm or other weapon, per Lee County Sheriff's Office jail records. He is identified as a "transient" in the jail records.

According to police, the robbery took place on Thursday morning. Detectives were ultimately able to locate Cummings, and find his last location using surveillance footage, per the press release.

"[Detectives] were able to respond to the location where the suspect was last seen, discovering the victims' belongings inside an abandoned vehicle," police said, before confirming that the kitten was found.

"While investigating the items, the stolen kitten emerged from underneath the vehicle and approached Officers," the press release stated. "The victim confirmed the kitten to be the one stolen from her during the robbery along with the items inside the vehicle. The kitten was safely returned to the owner."

Alongside the statement -- which was posted on Facebook -- the Fort Myers Police Department also shared a photo of Cummings' mugshot along with a photo of the black-and-white kitten. (See top of this post.)

The police department did not share details regarding Cummings' arrest.

According to Lee County Sheriff's Office jail records, Cummings has a criminal record going back as far as 2005, with the man having over a dozen mugshots to his name.