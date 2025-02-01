Lily Collins' Husband Charlie McDowell Shuts Down 'Unkind' Comments About Surrogacy

Getty

Lily Collins' husband, Charlie McDowell, is sharing a message for critics after he and his wife welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

After Collins and McDowell announced the exciting news of the birth of their first child on Instagram, the latter took to the comments to address the "unkind" comments about their decision to have their baby girl through surrogacy.

"Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell," Collins, 35, captioned her and McDowell's joint Instagram post that featured an adorable photo of their new addition. "Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…

In a lengthy comment on the post, McDowell, 41, wrote, "Thank you for all the kind messages and love. We are overjoyed and very grateful."

"In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby -- it's ok to not be an expert on surrogacy," he continued. "It's ok to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child. It's ok to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume. And it’s ok to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people’s lives."

"That's all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper," he joked, concluding his message.

Collins replied to her husband's comment, writing, "🤍🤍🤍."

Despite the apparent negative comments, per McDowell, his and Collins' announcement post was flooded with sweet and congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike.

Collins' Emily in Paris costar and pal, Ashley Park, wrote, "Mom and dadddddd ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

"!!!!!!! Congratulations galore!!! So happy for you!!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Billie Lourd added.

"This is perfect. So so happy for you four 😍," Amanda Seyfried commented, while Sarah Hyland said, "I'm sobbinggggg 😍😍😍."