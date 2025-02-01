Zoe Saldaña Addresses Emilia Pérez’ Costar Karla Sofía Gascón’s Tweet Controversy: 'I'm Sad'

Getty

The actress reacted to her costar's since-deleted social media posts, in which Gascón shared controversial remarks about George Floyd, Muslims, and diversity at the Oscars.

Zoe Saldaña is speaking out after her Emilia Pérez costar Karla Sofía Gascón became the subject of controversy following the revelation of past offensive social media posts.

During a Q&A in London on Friday, per The Hollywood Reporter, the actress reacted to her costar's controversial tweets, in which Gascón -- who is the first openly transgender actor to be nominated for an Oscar -- appeared to reveal bigoted and hateful views.

"I'm still processing everything that has transpired in the last couple of days, and I'm sad," said Saldaña, who was joined by Emilia Pérez director Jacques Audiard and songwriters-composers Camille and Clément Ducol. (THR reports that Gascón was originally set to attend the Q&A as well.)

"It makes me really sad because I don't support [it], and I don’t have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group," she continued. "I can only attest to the experience that I had with each and every individual that was a part, that is a part, of this film, and my experience and my interactions with them was about inclusivity and collaboration and racial, cultural and gender equity. And it just saddens me."

"It saddens me that we are having to face this setback right now," Saldaña added. "But I'm happy that you’re all here and that you're all still showing up for Emilia because the message that this film has is so powerful and the change that it can bring forward to communities that are marginalized day in and day out is important. And all that I can attest is that all of us that came together to tell this story, we came together for love and for respect and curiosity, and we will continue to spread that message. That's all we can say right now. Thank you."

Saldaña's comments come after Gascón apologized for her past social media posts and subsequently deactivated her X account on Friday.

The Spanish actress' past X posts, which resurfaced earlier this week, featured controversial remarks about George Floyd, Muslims, and diversity at the Oscars.

Gascón apologized in a statement, per TMZ, saying, "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

She went on to share a lengthy statement with The Hollywood Reporter, in which Gascón referred to the backlash as a "campaign of hate and misinformation," while also apologizing for her "erroneous" past opinions.

"I'm sorry, but I can no longer allow this campaign of hate and misinformation to affect me and my family, so at their request I am closing my account on X," she wrote in part. "I have been threatened with death, insulted, abused and harassed to the point of exhaustion. I have a wonderful daughter to protect, whom I love madly and who supports me in everything.”

"As part of this society, I have expressed my disagreement or agreement with all the related issues that have touched me and of which I have had an opinion, often erroneous, which has changed throughout my own experience," Gascón continued, adding that she has "defended each and every one of the minorities in this world and supported freedom of religion and any action against racism and homophobia in the same way that I have criticized the hypocrisy that underlies them, because the first thing I am critical of is myself."

The controversy comes amid awards season, during which Emilia Pérez has received numerous accolades despite also being met with widespread criticism.