2025 Grammy Awards: Top Viral Moments & Funniest Memes (Updating Live)

Getty

It's music's biggest night -- and sure to be a wild one!

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are here!

On Sunday night, the 2025 awards show -- which is being hosted by Trevor Noah and is airing live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles -- started becoming a trending topic before even the show began with both Jaden and Willow Smith making waves on the red carpet.

While the 2025 Grammys will still be all about the music, this year's ceremony will be highlighting the tragic wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles last month, and likely, how it impacted the music community.

However, like any awards show, there were still many laughs and hilarious moments that went viral on social media.

Check out all of the must-see viral moments from the 2025 Grammy Awards, below:

Jaden & Willow Smith Blow Up Red Carpet

Before the show even started, both Jaden Smith and sister Willow Smith had X talking with their wild red carpet looks

Jaden hit the arrivals line in a boxy black suit -- but it's his fascinator that really got the comments going, as he stepped out wearing a giant black castle on his head.

Willow, meanwhile, showed some serious skin in her look -- wearing a long black coat over a black and silver bra and panty set, highlighting her legs as she posed for photos.

Remember when Jaden Smith was the cute, adorable one and Willow Smith was the weirdo? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/i6ZSmqlSN8 — Suspiria👁 (@Suspiria451) February 2, 2025 @Suspiria451

jaden smith serves willem dafoe house at the 67th annual #GRAMMYs awards pic.twitter.com/cuKq8ohcvA — sarah🪁 (@MANIFOLDHSHQ) February 2, 2025 @MANIFOLDHSHQ

I just want the internet to know Jaden smith has a house on his head at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/kqRura9plm — NICKKKKKKKKKK (@NickRineharts) February 2, 2025 @NickRineharts