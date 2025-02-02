2025 Grammy Awards: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

And the Grammy goes to ...
Music's biggest night is finally here --- the 2025 Grammy Awards have officially begun!
The awards show -- which is airing live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and is once again hosted by Trevor Noah -- celebrates the best in music from the past year, with the Recording Academy handing out trophies in a whopping 94 categories.
Beyonce, Taylor Swift & Kendrick Lamar Lead 2025 Grammy Nominations -- See Who Got Snubbed!View Story
Leading into Sunday night's ceremony, Beyoncé led the pack with 11th nominations for her album Cowboy Carter, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and Post Malone, who all earned seven Grammy nominations each. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan are up for six awards, with all three of the pop stars receiving nominations for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.
Swift, meanwhile, made Grammys history with The Tortured Poets Department, with the beloved album making Swift the first woman to earn seven nods in the category.
Check out the complete list of winners, below. TooFab will be updating the list as the awards are given out!
Album Of The Year
New Blue Sun – André 3000
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
BRAT – Charli xcx
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Die With A Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)
“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Record Of The Year
“Now And Then” – The Beatles
“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“360” – Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
RAYE
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Alissia Dernst
“D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
RAYE
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Bodyguard” – Beyoncé
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Apple” – Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“us.” – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift
“LEVII’S JEANS” – Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone
“Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish
“the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica
“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande
Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Performance
"She’s Gone, Dance On" – Disclosure
"Loved" – Four Tet
"Leavemealone" – Fred Again.. & Baby Keem
"Neverender" – Justice & Tame Impala
"Witchy" – KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino
Best Dance Pop Recording
“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer
“Von dutch” – Charli xcx
“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish
“yes, and?” – Ariana Grande
“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Brat – Charli xcx
Three – Four Tet
Hyperdrama – Justice
TIMELESS – KAYTRANADA
Telos – Zedd
Best Remixed Recording
"Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix" – KAYTRANADA, remixer
"A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]" – David Guetta, remixer
"Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)" – FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers
"Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix" – Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers
"Von Dutch" – A.G. Cook, remixer
Best Rock Performance
"Now & Then" – The Beatles
"Beautiful People (Stay High)" – The Black Keys
"The American Dream Is Killing Me" – Green Day
"Gift Horse" – IDLES
"Dark Matter" – Pearl Jam
"Broken Man" – St. Vincent
Best Metal Performance
"Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!)" – Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le
"Crown of Horns" – Judas Priest
"Suffocate" – Knocked Loose feat. Poppy
"Screaming Suicide" – Metallica
"Cellar Door" – Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)
“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
Best Rock Album
Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes
Romance – Fontaines D.C.
Saviors – Green Day
TANGK – IDLES
Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones
No Name – Jack White
Best Alternative Music Performance
"Neon Pill "– Cage the Elephant
"Song of the Lake" – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
"Starburster" – Fontaines D.C.
"Bye Bye" – Kim Gordon
"Flea" – St. Vincent
Best Alternative Music Album
Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Charm – Clairo
The Collective – Kim Gordon
What Now – Brittany Howard
All Born Screaming – St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
"Guidance" – Jhené Aiko
"Residuals" – Chris Brown
"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" – Coco Jones
"Made for Me (Live on BET)" – Muni Long
"Saturn" – SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Wet" – Marsha Ambrosius
"Can I Have This Groove" – Kenyon Dixon
"No Lie" – Lalah Hatahway feat. Michael McDonald
"Make Me Forget" – Muni Long
"That’s You" – Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
“After Hours” – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)
“Burning” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)
“Ruined Me” – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)
“Saturn” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine
En Route – Durand Bernarr
Bando Stone And The New World – Childish Gambino
CRASH – Kehlani
Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
Best R&B Album
11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown
Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway
Revenge – Muni Long
Algorithm – Lucky Daye
Coming Home – Usher
Best Rap Performance
“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B
“When The Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos “NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii
“Houdini” – Eminem
“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Kehlani" – Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani
"Spaghetti" – Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell & Shaboozey
"We Still Don't Trust You" – Future & Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd
"Big Mama" – Latto
"3:AM" – Rapsody feaet. Erykah Badu
Best Rap Song
“Asteroids” – Rapsody, feat. Hit-Boy
“Carnival” – ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid
“Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Yeah Glo! – GloRilla
Best Rap Album
Might Delete Later – J. Cole
The Auditorium, Vol 1 – Common & Pete Rock
Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem
We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
À Fleur De Peau – Cyrille Aimée
Visions – Norah Jones
Good Together – Lake Street Dive
Impossible Dream – Aaron Lazar
Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best Country Solo Performance
“16 Carriages” – Beyoncé
“I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll
“The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“It Takes a Woman” – Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan
“II Most Wanted” – Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus
“Break Mine” – Brothers Osborne
“Bigger Houses” – Dan + Shay
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Best Country Song
“The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey
“I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll
“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé
Best Country Album
COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé
F-1 Trillion – Post Malone
Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves
Higher – Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson
Best Americana Album
The Other Side – T Bone Burnett
$10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett
Trail Of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell
Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz
No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose
Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Night Reign – Arooj Aftab New Blue Sun – André 3000 Code Derivation – Robert Glasper Foreverland – Keyon Harrold No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Latin Pop Album
Funk Generation – Anitta
El Viaje – Luis Fonsi
GARCÍA – Kany García
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira
ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis
Best Música Urbana Album
Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny
Rayo – J Balvin
FERXXOCALIPSIS – Feid
Las Letras Ya No Importan – Residente
att. – Young Miko
Best Tropical Latin Album
Muevense – Marc Anthony
Bailar – Sheila E.
Radio Güira – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) – Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Vacilón Santiaguero – Kiki Valera
Best African Music Performance
“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade
“MMS” – Asake & Wizkid
“Sensational” – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay
“Higher” – Burna Boy
“Love Me JeJe” – Tems
Best Children’s Music Album
Brillo, Brillo! – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
Creciendo – Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats
My Favorite Dream – John Legend
Solid Rock Revival – Rock for Children
World Wide Playdate – Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Best Comedy Album
Armageddon – Ricky Gervais
The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle
The Prisoner – Jim Gaffigan
Someday You’ll Die – Nikki Glaser
Where Was I – Trevor Noah
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words – Various Artists; Guy Oldfield, producer
…And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton
Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones – Dolly Parton
Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter
My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Color Purple
Deadpool & Wolverine
Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein
Saltburn
Twisters: The Album
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer
Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers
The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer
Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer
Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma [from Twisters: The Album] – Luke Combs
“Better Place” [from Trolls Band Together] – *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake
“Can’t Catch Me Now” [from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes] – Olivia Rodrigo
“It Never Went Away” [from American Symphony] – Jon Batiste
“Love Will Survive” [from The Tattooist of Aushwitz] – Barbra Streisand
Best Music Video
“Tailor Swif” – A$AP Rocky
“360” – Charli xcx
“Houdini” – Eminem
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
Best Music Film
American Symphony (Jon Batiste)
June (June Carter Cash)
Kings from Queens (Run DMC)
Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (Steven Van Zandt)
The Greatest Night in Pop