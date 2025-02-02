2025 Grammy Awards: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Getty

And the Grammy goes to ...

Music's biggest night is finally here --- the 2025 Grammy Awards have officially begun!

The awards show -- which is airing live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and is once again hosted by Trevor Noah -- celebrates the best in music from the past year, with the Recording Academy handing out trophies in a whopping 94 categories.

Swift, meanwhile, made Grammys history with The Tortured Poets Department, with the beloved album making Swift the first woman to earn seven nods in the category.

Check out the complete list of winners, below. TooFab will be updating the list as the awards are given out!

Album Of The Year

New Blue Sun – André 3000

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT – Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die With A Smile” – Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone)

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Record Of The Year

“Now And Then” – The Beatles

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“360” – Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Alissia Dernst

“D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Bodyguard” – Beyoncé

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple” – Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“us.” – Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

“LEVII’S JEANS” – Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

“Guess” – Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

“the boy is mine” – Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine – Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan

The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Performance

"She’s Gone, Dance On" – Disclosure

"Loved" – Four Tet

"Leavemealone" – Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

"Neverender" – Justice & Tame Impala

"Witchy" – KAYTRANADA feat. Childish Gambino

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Make You Mine” – Madison Beer

“Von dutch” – Charli xcx

“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” – Billie Eilish

“yes, and?” – Ariana Grande

“Got Me Started” – Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Brat – Charli xcx

Three – Four Tet

Hyperdrama – Justice

TIMELESS – KAYTRANADA

Telos – Zedd

Best Remixed Recording

"Alter Ego – KAYTRANADA Remix" – KAYTRANADA, remixer

"A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]" – David Guetta, remixer

"Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)" – FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers

"Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix" – Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers

"Von Dutch" – A.G. Cook, remixer

Best Rock Performance

"Now & Then" – The Beatles

"Beautiful People (Stay High)" – The Black Keys

"The American Dream Is Killing Me" – Green Day

"Gift Horse" – IDLES

"Dark Matter" – Pearl Jam

"Broken Man" – St. Vincent



Best Metal Performance

"Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!)" – Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le

"Crown of Horns" – Judas Priest

"Suffocate" – Knocked Loose feat. Poppy

"Screaming Suicide" – Metallica

"Cellar Door" – Spiritbox



Best Rock Song

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)

“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)



Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes

Romance – Fontaines D.C.

Saviors – Green Day

TANGK – IDLES

Dark Matter – Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones

No Name – Jack White



Best Alternative Music Performance

"Neon Pill "– Cage the Elephant

"Song of the Lake" – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

"Starburster" – Fontaines D.C.

"Bye Bye" – Kim Gordon

"Flea" – St. Vincent

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm – Clairo

The Collective – Kim Gordon

What Now – Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming – St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

"Guidance" – Jhené Aiko

"Residuals" – Chris Brown

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)" – Coco Jones

"Made for Me (Live on BET)" – Muni Long

"Saturn" – SZA



Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Wet" – Marsha Ambrosius

"Can I Have This Groove" – Kenyon Dixon

"No Lie" – Lalah Hatahway feat. Michael McDonald

"Make Me Forget" – Muni Long

"That’s You" – Lucky Daye



Best R&B Song

“After Hours” – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me” – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Saturn” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

So Glad to Know You – Avery*Sunshine

En Route – Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone And The New World – Childish Gambino

CRASH – Kehlani

Why Lawd? – NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)



Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

Vantablack – Lalah Hathaway

Revenge – Muni Long

Algorithm – Lucky Daye

Coming Home – Usher

Best Rap Performance

“Enough (Miami)” – Cardi B

“When The Sun Shines Again” – Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos “NISSAN ALTIMA” – Doechii

“Houdini” – Eminem

“Like That” – Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar “Yeah Glo!” – GloRilla

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar



Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Kehlani" – Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani

"Spaghetti" – Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell & Shaboozey

"We Still Don't Trust You" – Future & Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd

"Big Mama" – Latto

"3:AM" – Rapsody feaet. Erykah Badu

Best Rap Song

“Asteroids” – Rapsody, feat. Hit-Boy

“Carnival” – ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Playboi Carti & Rich The Kid

“Like That” – Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Yeah Glo! – GloRilla

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later – J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol 1 – Common & Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) – Eminem

We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

À Fleur De Peau – Cyrille Aimée

Visions – Norah Jones

Good Together – Lake Street Dive

Impossible Dream – Aaron Lazar

Christmas Wish – Gregory Porter

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best Country Solo Performance

“16 Carriages” – Beyoncé

“I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll

“The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“It Takes a Woman” – Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Cowboys Cry Too” – Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan

“II Most Wanted” – Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus

“Break Mine” – Brothers Osborne

“Bigger Houses” – Dan + Shay

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Best Country Song

“The Architect” – Kacey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Shaboozey

“I Am Not Okay” – Jelly Roll

“I Had Some Help” – Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyoncé

Best Country Album

COWBOY CARTER – Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Deeper Well – Kacey Musgraves

Higher – Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

The Other Side – T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett

Trail Of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell

Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee



Best Alternative Jazz Album

Night Reign – Arooj Aftab New Blue Sun – André 3000 Code Derivation – Robert Glasper Foreverland – Keyon Harrold No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin – Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Latin Pop Album

Funk Generation – Anitta

El Viaje – Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA – Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira

ORQUÍDEAS – Kali Uchis

Best Música Urbana Album

Nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana – Bad Bunny

Rayo – J Balvin

FERXXOCALIPSIS – Feid

Las Letras Ya No Importan – Residente

att. – Young Miko

Best Tropical Latin Album

Muevense – Marc Anthony

Bailar – Sheila E.

Radio Güira – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) – Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Vacilón Santiaguero – Kiki Valera

Best African Music Performance

“Tomorrow” – Yemi Alade

“MMS” – Asake & Wizkid

“Sensational” – Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay

“Higher” – Burna Boy

“Love Me JeJe” – Tems

Best Children’s Music Album

Brillo, Brillo! – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Creciendo – Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats

My Favorite Dream – John Legend

Solid Rock Revival – Rock for Children

World Wide Playdate – Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Best Comedy Album

Armageddon – Ricky Gervais

The Dreamer – Dave Chappelle

The Prisoner – Jim Gaffigan

Someday You’ll Die – Nikki Glaser

Where Was I – Trevor Noah

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words – Various Artists; Guy Oldfield, producer

…And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones – Dolly Parton

Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter

My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Color Purple

Deadpool & Wolverine

Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein

Saltburn

Twisters: The Album

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer

Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer

Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer

Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma [from Twisters: The Album] – Luke Combs

“Better Place” [from Trolls Band Together] – *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake

“Can’t Catch Me Now” [from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes] – Olivia Rodrigo

“It Never Went Away” [from American Symphony] – Jon Batiste

“Love Will Survive” [from The Tattooist of Aushwitz] – Barbra Streisand

Best Music Video

“Tailor Swif” – A$AP Rocky

“360” – Charli xcx

“Houdini” – Eminem

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best Music Film