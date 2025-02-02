2025 Grammys Fashion: Every Must-See Good, Bad & WTF Look!

It's music's biggest night, and the stars really strut their stuff on the red carpet.
The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are here and that means another night of star-studded fashion.
The annual event, honoring the best in music, always brings out the biggest names in Hollywood and this year is no exception.
With nominees including Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Willow Smith and more, this is one red carpet worth watching.
See all the most memorable and hottest looks in the gallery above.
Willow Smith showed some serious skin in her look -- wearing a long black coat over a black and silver bra and panty set, highlighting her legs as she posed for photos.
Sabrina Carpenter looked as sweet as can be in a floor-length baby blue satin gown that served as a call back to her Short n' Sweet tour with feather fringe and pearl accessories.
Taylor Swift sizzled in a short and sparkly red number that featured a corset and rouching throughout. Whether or not she meant give a subtle nod to boyfriend, Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs, with the crimson gown, the red color has come fans thinking that while Kelce wasn't by her side on the carpet, he was on her mind.
The men also showed up and showed out this year, with nominee Teddy Swims rocking a champagne-hued suit that featured pearl detailing throughout. The soulful singer also donned a pearl-laden hat to finish off the look, some pink stunner shades and matching cowboy boots that really brought the outfit home.
