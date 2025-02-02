Beyonce Shocked As She Takes Home Best Country Album Grammy

X

Beyoncé is a country queen!

The Cowboy Carter singer made history at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night after taking home the trophy for Best Country Album, and no one was as shocked as Bey herself who looked visibly shaken after her name was announced by none other than Taylor Swift ... who took home the trophy 15 years ago.

"I was not expecting this. Wow. I wanna thank God -- oh my god -- that I'm able to do what I still love after so many years. Oh my god. I'd like to thank all the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it," Bey, who was up against the likes of Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, and Post Malone, gushed.

Beyoncé wins Best Country Album at the 2025 #Grammys for her album #CowboyCarter pic.twitter.com/JW4UB9eZh6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025 @THR

"I think sometimes I think genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists. I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about. To stay persistent," she continued, touching on the limits that can be placed on artists based on the genre they find themselves in. "Wow. I'd like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators. Thank you, this wouldn't have been this album without out you. I'd like to thank God again and my fans. I still am in shock, thank you so much for this honor."

Beyoncé is no stranger to genre-bending however, earning a Grammy in 2023 in the dance category for Renaissance.

In addition to break her own Grammy record and taking home 34 trophies, Sunday night's Country album win was followed by another history-making moment for Bey -- who won for the Cowboy Carter track, "II Most Wanted," which made her the first Black woman to win a Grammy for a country music song since the Pointer Sisters won in a similar category in 1975.

While Beyoncé is surely still digesting that history-making moment, the internet was quick to react, sharing commentary on Bey's shock over becoming a Bonafede country superstar.

"I'm screaming at Beyoncé's reaction to winning the Grammy for Best Country Album. queen!!!!!," one user wrote on X, with another hilariously noting that they were unaware that Bey was even at the show prior to her win. "i was like “wait beyoncé is here!???!"

I'm screaming at Beyoncé's reaction to winning the Grammy for Best Country Album. queen!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BArMrfQG4q — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 3, 2025 @SpencerAlthouse