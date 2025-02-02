Doechii Breaks Down In Tears Becoming Third Woman to Win Best Rap Album Album

Getty

The What It Is rapper became the third woman ever to win in the category for her album, Alligator Bites Never Heal, after Lauryn Hill and Cardi B.

Doechii is a Grammy winner!

The "What It Is" rapper made history at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night when she took home the trophy for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Doechii, who was up against a group of men, including Eminem, J. Cole. Future and Metro Boomin' and Common and Pete Rock, became just the third woman to win in the category after Lauryn Hill and Cardi B -- who presented the trophy to the Florida-native.

Overcome with emotion as she accepted the award, Doechii started her speech by paying homage to the women who came before her, Cardi included.

"This category was introduced in 1989," Doechii said in her acceptance speech. "Three women have won: Lauryn Hill, Cardi B, and Doechii."

She continued, "I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape. I bared my life. I went through so much. I dedicated myself to sobriety and god told me that I would be rewarded and that he would show me just how good it can get. And I have to thank god, I need to thank my beautiful mother for coaching me. I want to thank my label, my engineer Jada for everything she did, my fans: the Swamp."

Speaking to those at home and the star-studded audience, Doechii addressed viewers who might not yet be aware of her music.

"There's so many people out there who probably don't know who I am. I call myself the Swamp Princess because I’m from Tampa… labels go to Tampa, there’s talent there. Thank you so much to my label TDE. Thank you to hip-hop," she gushed. "... I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women that are watching me right now, and I want to tell you that you can do it. Anything is possible."

Doechii continued, ending her speech on an inspiring note, "Don't allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you. That tell you that you can't be here. That you're too dark or that you're not smart enough or you're too dramatic or you're too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are and I am a testimony. Praise god."

In addition to Best Rap Album, Doechii is up for two more awards, including Best Rap Performance for her song, "Nissan Altima," and Best New Artist.