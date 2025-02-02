Khloe Kardashian Slams 'Disrespectful' Reporters Snubbing Babyface for Chappell Roan

Getty/Instagram/X

Babyface's fans were livid after a pair of Grammy reporters appeared to dismiss him mid-interview to speak with Chappell Roan instead -- and Khloe Kardashian was one of those upset at home.

It all went down during an interview the music legend was doing with two reporters for the AP on the red carpet. While they were speaking with him about R&B and its influence on other genres, just as he began to answer their question, one of the two women then started shouting for the "Pink Pony Club" singer as she started to pass by.

He was gracious, told them to go for her and made his way down the carpet, as Roan walked up and started her own interview with them.

The moment blew up on social media, with many criticizing the reporter faux pas for the awkward moment.

Later in the night, Khloe went onto X and went off on the duo.

"This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview. Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in sooo many ways," she wrote.

"It's maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve. He is a pioneer and deserves so much better than this," she continued. "With decades of groundbreaking work as a songwriter, producer, and performer, he's shaped the sound of multiple generations. I love you @babyface."

"And I am a forever fan and thankful for all that you have blessed us with," she said, before adding, "What a class act you are."

She then added a postscript, concluding, "PS big or small, old or new, - you don't treat people like this. At least not in my eyes. There's a way to handle this and this was wrong in my opinion."

The Kardashians and Babyface have been friends for a long time and even performed at their annual holiday party.

The AP reporters did later apologize for interrupting Babyface on the livestream, saying they were big fans of him and there was a lot of "commotion" on the carpet, as there are at most award shows.