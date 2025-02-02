Lady Gaga Stands Up for Transgender Community During Grammy Speech: 'Trans People Deserve Love'

Getty

Lady Gaga stood up for LGBTQIA+ community at the Grammys.

As the singer took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to accept her Grammy with Bruno Mars for Best Pop Duo Performance for their song "Die With A Smile," she declared trans people are "not invisible."

"It's such an honor to sing for all of you. I just want to say tonight that trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love," Gaga said onstage. "The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love."

Lady Gaga: "Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love, the queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love. Thank you." #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/aoAOZ1njAl — Variety (@Variety) February 3, 2025 @Variety

Her statement on transgender rights led to a standing ovation from the room.

While Gaga did not address POTUS in her speech, her comments do come after President Donald Trump took aim at the trans community by signing an executive order on his first day in office rolling back trans and LGBTQ protections.

He claimed "'female' means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell," and "'male' means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the small reproductive cell."

The Trump administration has also gone after transgender members of the U.S. military, with an executive order saying being trans "conflicts with a soldier's commitment to an honorable, truthful and disciplined lifestyle, even in one's personal life."

During his inauguration, he also stated that there were only two sexes, male and female.