Sabrina Carpenter Wins First Grammys After Decade In the Industry

Getty

The singer said she "really was not expecting this" as she collected her trophy.

The Recording Academy has some good "Taste" -- because Sabrina Carpenter just won her first Grammys.

Yes, plural.

After over a decade in the industry and six studio albums, the 25-year-old now has two Grammys to take home tonight.

Before the awards ceremony even started, Carpenter won for the Best Pop Colo Performance for Espresso.

She then took the stage and performed a melody of her biggest hits from her album Short n' Sweet, before she strutted back on that same stage to accept a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for the album.

After being presented the award by the Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis and drummer Chad Smith, she stressed to the audience she was "still out of breath from the performance."

"So I really was not expecting this,” Carpenter said as the camera panned to Taylor Swift cheering for her friend.

Getty

"All those nominees on the screen are some of my favorite artists in the world. This is my first Grammy, so, I'm gonna cry. I wrote names so I wouldn't forget on this napkin. Thank you to the Recording Academy for having me and having everyone here tonight in celebration and honor of everything that's happened. I feel honored to come together and do something special to celebrate music. I want to thank all my fans…"

The singer then began thanking her family.

"My mom for driving my to every voice lesson, my dad and my sisters, my team... What the hell I don't know if I'm allowed to say hell but I've said it three times now," she said before referencing the Californian wildfires.

"In honor of everything that's happened, I feel honored to celebrate music. You have no idea how much this album means to me," she concluded before a last minute cuss word that was quickly bleeped out.

The Short n' Sweet pop princess, who dominated the charts in 2024, received six Grammy nominations for this year's ceremony, including in the "Big Four" categories: album of the year ("Short n' Sweet"); record of the year ("Espresso"); song of the year ("Please Please Please"); and best new artist.