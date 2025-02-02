Shakira Dedicates Grammy Award to Immigrants: 'I Will Always Fight with You'

Getty

The Colombian-born superstar -- who won the Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album -- also gave a sweet shoutout to her kids, Milan and Sasha, who looked adorable in the audience.

Shakira is showing her support for immigrants amid the Trump administration's mass nationwide crackdown.

During the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, the Colombian-born superstar won the award for Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran.

While accepting her Grammy, which was presented by Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, 48, dedicated the honor to immigrants in the US.

"I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country," she said. "You are loved. You are worth it, and I will always fight with you."

"To all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true She-Wolves," she added. "So this is for you too."

The singer then gave a special shoutout to her sons Milan, 12, and Sasha, 10 -- who she shares with ex Gerard Pique -- who were in the audience.

Shakira wins Best Latin Pop Album for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" at the 2025 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tP7BKrgvE4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025 @THR

"I want to share this award with my kids, Milan and Sasha, who are here with me. I'm so proud of you guys, of your kind hearts," Shakira said as the camera panned to her sons, who were rocking matching silver suit jackets. "Thank you so much for supporting me the way you do. I love you. Thank you!"

Her win marks her fourth Grammy. Shakira -- who shares Milan and Sasha with ex Gerard Piqué -- previously won her first Grammy Award in 2001 for Best Latin Pop Album for MTV Unplugged, followed by awards in 2006 and 2018 for her albums Fijación Oral, Vol. 1 and El Dorado, respectively.