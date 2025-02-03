Benson Boone Apologizes for 'Aggressive' Viral Crotch Grab Following Grammys Performance

Getty

"That thing was extremely restricting in certain areas," Boone said of the form-fitting, sparkling blue jumpsuit he wore to perform his hit, Beautiful Things.

Benson Boone is apologizing after a bit of wardrobe snafu at the Grammy Awards.

After the "Beautiful Things" singer was caught on camera adjusting himself during his 2025 Grammys performance, he took to social media to address the viral moment.

Benson Boone gives his all during his performance of "Beautiful Things" at the 2025 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/KBGgH8YhNb — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025 @THR

"Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight," the 22-year-old performer wrote in an early-morning Feb. 3 Instagram Story.

"that thing was extremely restricting in certain areas," he added of the form-fitting, sparkling blue jumpsuit he wore.

Instagram

Boone's apology came after many fans who tuned in to the Grammys ceremony spotted the singer quickly adjusting himself after performing his hit song on stage, and took to social media to call him out.

"Why'd he grab his lil Boone like that," one X user quipped, with another writing, "Why do men fix that crotch in any situation no matter who around and watching."

"Why do men fix that crotch in any situation no matter who around and watching," another wrote, with one fan hilariously writing that they will be "thinking about Benson Boone's crotch grab for…a WHILE."

Another attached a video of the moment adding, "This was wilddd."

The badly timed crotch grab even got the attention of SZA, who could be seen in the audience making a face after Boone's time on stage was up.

"She literally said 'anyways' without saying a word," one user quipped of the "Saturn" singer's reaction, while another joked, "She was gagged."

Benson wasn't only a performer at the 2025 Grammys -- which were hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year -- the singer was also nominated in the Best New Artist category. While he was nominated alongside Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, Doechii, Raye, Shaboozey and Khruangbhin, it was Chappell Roan who took home the trophy.