Billy Ray Cyrus Congratulates Daughter Miley Following Third Grammy Win Amid Family Drama

After Miley won her third Grammy for her part on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter track, "II Most Wanted," Billy Ray took to social media to celebrate his daughter.

"Congratulations @mileycyrus and @beyonce on their well-deserved @recordingacademy Grammy wins! 🎶 Couldn't be prouder!!!❤️🎉 🎈," he captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, tagging the Recording Academy.

Miley — who won her first two Grammys in 2024 — attended the ceremony on Sunday with her mom, Tish Cyrus, and boyfriend Maxx Morando, where she served as a presenter and playfully called out her and Bey's big win, telling the Album of the Year winner: "We won Beyoncé!"

Billy Ray's post comes just weeks after Miley's half-brother, Trace Cyrus, expressed concerns for Billy Ray in an emotional Instagram message -- after the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer's bizarre performance at during the Liberty Ball at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you've pushed all of us away. … We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it," Trace claimed on January 22, adding that his sister Noah Cyrus "still idolizes" their father.

Noting that his plea came "from a place of love," Trace added, "I don't know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I'd love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you."

Following the criticism Cyrus received from both his family and the fans, he spoke out, sharing a statement with PEOPLE. According to the musician, he was "invited" by Trump himself.

"I wouldn't have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not," he said. "I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me. I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I've learned through all these years when the producer says, 'You’re on,' you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell."

"I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!" he added.

While he's yet to publicly address Trace directly, Trace's brother, Braison Cyrus, insisted via his Instagram Story on January 24, that Billy Ray is "happy" and "healthy" following a previous hospitalization.

Trace went on to allege, however, that his father was seeking "legal action" against him for publicly voicing his concerns.

Billy Ray shares Miley, Braison and Noah with ex-wife, Tish, and adopted Tish's eldest children, Brandi and Trace, over the course of their decades-long marriage. He also shares son Christopher Cody with ex Kristen Luckey.

While Billy Ray hasn't addressed the Cyrus family drama, he did take to social media last week to share a cryptic message to his loved ones.